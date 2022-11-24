Uruguay vs South Korea live stream: Watch the game for free

At 8 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day, Uruguay and South Korea are facing off as the Group Stage of the World Cup 2022 continues. The teams are part of Group H, and Urugray, having not won a World Cup since 1950, is the clear underdog. You’ll need Fox Sports in order to watch World Cup 2022 games, and you have a few ways to get it. Below, we’ve got all the details about how you can watch Uruguay vs South Korea, including one option that’ll let you watch the World Cup free (for a limited time, anyway).

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea in the U.S.

The only official way to watch Uruguay vs South Korea free in the U.S. is by signing up for the FuboTV free trial. FuboTV is one of the best live TV streaming services for sports, and it’s one of the only ones that still offers a free trial — in this case, a one-week free trial for new subscribers. That lets you watch World Cup 2022 games free, if only for seven days. After that, the standard FuboTV streaming plan costs $70 per month.

If you’re not specifically looking for any freebies, though, then the better value bundle (in our opinion) is Hulu + Live TV, even if there’s no free trial for it. For the same $70-per-month subscription price, you’re getting live TV programming including World Cup 2022 games, as well as Disney+, ESPN+, and basic Hulu. That’s a lot of content in a single bundle, making this a good choice for those looking to cut the cord. The inclusion of ESPN+ makes it an even more attractive proposition for sports fans, especially those who follow the UFC.

For a lighter live TV streaming package that won’t have you paying for dozens of extra channels you’re not going to watch, consider Sling TV Blue. The Sling TV Blue plan includes Fox Sports, meaning you can watch Uruguay vs South Korea along with the rest of the World Cup 2022 matches happening in the coming weeks. For a limited time, new subscribers can get their first month of Sling TV Blue for 50% off, bringing the price down to just $20.

