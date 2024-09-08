2024 US Open Men’s Final: How to watch a live stream

A new US Open champion will be crowned in the men’s final on Sunday afternoon. After years of watching Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic dominate, new competitors — including Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz — are rising stars in the sport.

It all comes down to one final match. The 2024 US Open Men’s Final will feature world No. 1 Jannik Sinner versus No. 12 Taylor Fritz. If Sinner wins, it will mark his second Grand Slam of 2024 and cement him firmly as the best in the world. For Fritz, the entire country will be behind him at Arthur Ashe as he looks to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick’s US Open win in 2003.

Watch the 2024 US Open Men’s Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

One Final match. pic.twitter.com/lRYl4E1LlB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

The 2024 US Open Men’s Final will air on ABC at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sunday, September 8. Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the site of the final. Use the ABC app or ABC website for streaming purposes. Make sure to sign in with your TV provider for access.

Cord-cutters can stream the 2024 US Open Men’s Final on ESPN+. At $11 per month, ESPN+ subscribers can watch tennis, football, hockey, basketball, and more. Bundle ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

Watch the 2024 US Open Men’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

Watch live TV from over 100 channels with YouTube TV. ABC, ESPN, TNT, ESPN2, and Fox are just some of the popular channels consumers receive with YouTube TV. If you’re on the fence, sign up for a free trial. Then, pay $65 per month for the next four months. The final price will be $73 per month starting in month four.

Watch the 2024 US Open Men’s Final live stream on Sling TV

Get more of the channels you love at an affordable price with Sling TV. With Sling, customers can customize their channel lineup and control what channels to pay for. Plus, there are no long-term contracts and hidden fees. The Orange plan costs $40 per month, and the Blue plan costs $45. Both plans are 50% off the first month. ABC is included with the Blue plan.

Watch the 2024 US Open Men’s Final live stream on Fubo

The perfect mix of sports and entertainment exists on Fubo, a live streaming TV service with over 350 channels. ABC is one of the many channels available to paying customers. What plan is right for you? Choose among Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. Sign up for a free trial to get started.

Watch the 2024 US Open Men’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The 2024 US Open Men’s Final is available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. ABC is owned by Disney, which also runs Hulu. Therefore, Disney channels like ABC and ESPN are two of the 90-plus channels on Hulu with Live TV. Plans start at $76 per month, while bundled plans of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ begin at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 US Open Men’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

You can never have too much protection when it comes to computer security. If you plan to use foreign WiFi connections or travel during the match, make sure to download a VPN to fight off malware, viruses, and phishing attacks. Our top recommendation for a VPN is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.