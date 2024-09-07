2024 US Open Women’s Final: How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka

After two weeks of competition, only two competitors remain in the 2024 US Open women’s championship. No. 6 Jessica Pegula will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open Women’s Final. In seven career matches against each other, Sabalenka has five victories and Pegula owns two. Sabalenka defeated Pegula earlier this year in the finals of the 2024 Cincinnati Open.

For Pegula, it’s her first trip to a major final after defeating Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinal round. Pegula will look to cap off her magical year with her first Grand Slam. Defeating Sabalenka will be no easy task. Sabalenka is the best hardcourt player in the world, having won the 2024 Australian Open.

Watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

It's all on the line on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TnWZkzDDCl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2024

The US Open Women’s Final begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 7. The match will be played inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The final will air on ESPN. You can stream it on ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Use a TV provider for access.

Coverage of the US Open Women’s Final will also be streamed on ESPN+. ESPN’s streaming service costs $11 per month. However, there’s a streaming bundle with ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

