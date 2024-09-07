 Skip to main content
2024 US Open Women’s Final: How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka

A female tennis player throws a tennis ball in the air.
Hameltion / Wiki Commons

After two weeks of competition, only two competitors remain in the 2024 US Open women’s championship. No. 6 Jessica Pegula will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open Women’s Final. In seven career matches against each other, Sabalenka has five victories and Pegula owns two. Sabalenka defeated Pegula earlier this year in the finals of the 2024 Cincinnati Open.

For Pegula, it’s her first trip to a major final after defeating Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinal round. Pegula will look to cap off her magical year with her first Grand Slam. Defeating Sabalenka will be no easy task. Sabalenka is the best hardcourt player in the world, having won the 2024 Australian Open.

Watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

It&#39;s all on the line on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TnWZkzDDCl

&mdash; US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2024

The US Open Women’s Final begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 7. The match will be played inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The final will air on ESPN. You can stream it on ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Use a TV provider for access.

US Open Women’s Final on ESPN

Coverage of the US Open Women’s Final will also be streamed on ESPN+. ESPN’s streaming service costs $11 per month. However, there’s a streaming bundle with ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

2024 US Open on ESPN+

Watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka live stream on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

Enjoy live sports and TV with Fubo. Customers can enjoy over 350 channels with unlimited DVR. The channel lineup includes ESPN, Fox, MSNBC, NBC, and E!. Fubo’s three plans include Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. Fubo offers a discounted price for the first month and a free trial.

Watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV multiview options on an Android phone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

One of the best live streaming services is YouTube TV. Consumers can watch over 100 channels, including ESPN, ABC, CBS, CNN, and TNT. YouTube TV costs $73 per month. However, new subscribers can try the service for free. After the trial, YouTube TV only costs $65 per month for the first four months,

Watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Stream live sports, news, and entertainment with Sling TV. Users can have unparalleled flexibility to choose their own channel lineups. Sling offers the Orange plan for $40 per month and the Blue plan for $45 per month. ESPN is included with the Orange plan. New customers will receive half-off pricing for the first month.

Watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka live stream on Hulu with Live TV

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the match between Pegula and Sabalenka on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. ESPN is one of the 90-plus channels on Hulu with Live TV. Customers can pay $76 per month for Hulu with Live TV. However, there are bundle plans of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ that cost $77 per month.

Watch Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you plan on traveling during the US Open, make sure to download a VPN before you go. With a VPN, consumers add an extra layer of protection and security to their connection. Also, VPNs bypass regional broadcast restrictions. The best VPN is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
