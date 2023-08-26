 Skip to main content
Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois: How to stream it online

Noah McGraw
By
Usyk and Dubois square up in a promotional poster.
ESPN

Ever since Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua twice in a row to secure the unified World Heavyweight Champion title, boxing fans have been waiting for him to fight Tyson Fury. The two fighters have not been able to come to an agreement, so in the meantime Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is going to fight Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs). Dubois is Usyk’s mandatory challenger for his WBA Super World Heavyweight belt, and since the fight with Fury isn’t materializing, the WBA has forced Usyk to defend his title. Usyk hasn’t fought since the second Joshua bout in August of 2022. Dubois’ last fight was in December of 2022 when he got a TKO victory over Kevin Lerena in round 3. Usyk is the heavy favorite, but he’s risking his chance at Fury by taking this fight.

Usyk vs Dubois will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m. ET, with the main ring walk expected at 5:00 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend on ESPN+.

Usyk vs Dubois undercard:

The four fights below will be broadcast before Usyk vs Dubois. In addition, eight preliminary bouts will take place beforehand that will not be televised.

  • Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, lightweights
  • Hamzah Sheeraz vs Dmytro Mytrofanov, 12 rounds, middleweights
  • Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue, 8 rounds, middleweights

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois on ESPN+

ESPN+
ESPN+

If you’re in the U.S., you can watch Usyk vs Dubois on ESPN+. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial, but a subscription costs just $10 per month or $100 for a full year, making it one of the cheaper options for live streaming boxing. ESPN and Top Rank are partners, so you’ll get a lot of action from Top Rank’s stable of fighters, such as Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue and Teofimo Lopez. If you’re a fan of Disney+ and Hulu, you can pair all three services together in the Disney Bundle for just $13 per month.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re currently abroad, there’s a chance ESPN+ won’t have the fight. For instance, in the U.K. the fight is being broadcast on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). If you want to watch the stream via ESPN+, you  can simply trick your computer into thinking you’re in the U.S. With one of the best VPNs for streaming, it’s very simple. Just connect to a server in the U.S., then sign into ESPN+ like you’re back in the states. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. Right now plans start at under $4 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

