Hulu will be fully integrated into unified Disney+ streaming app in 2026

Disney+ becomes the new home of Hulu by 2026

By
App icons for Hulu and Disney+ on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Goodbye, Hulu standalone app. Next year, Hulu will be fully integrated into Disney+, creating one unified streaming experience.

The news was announced during Disney’s earnings call on Wednesday morning.

“Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+,” CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston said in a statement on the company’s earnings call via Variety. “This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content in a single app.”

If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this July 2025, stream this one

Hulu will fully move under the Disney+ banner sometime in 2026. Hulu standalone subscriptions will be available for purchase after the move to Disney+. Customers will also be able to buy Disney+ standalone plans.

Hulu’s integration into Disney+ has been in the making for several years. In June 2025, Disney bought out NBCUniversal’s one-third stake in Hulu for approximately $9 billion. Disney now fully owns Hulu.

Hulu on DisneyPlus.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Disney+ has been integrating Hulu content since the spring of 2024. Disney has used this merging strategy to sell bundle plans that include Disney+ and Hulu.

Globally, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ internationally starting this fall. According to Iger, Hulu is now a “global general entertainment brand.”

“Over the coming months, we will be implementing improvements within the Disney+ app, including exciting new features and a more personalized homepage, all of which will culminate with the unified Disney+ and Hulu streaming app experience that will be available to consumers next year,” Iger explained on the call.

Disney executives are hoping that Disney+ with Hulu in one app will improve “consumer experience” and enhance the company’s ability to “grow profitability” and “lower churn.”

Disney also used the earnings call to announce the start date and price for its ESPN direct-to-consumer product. ESPN launches its standalone streaming product on August 21 for $29.99 per month. 

