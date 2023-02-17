 Skip to main content
Everything coming to Hulu in March 2023

Rick Marshall
By

Hulu has a packed list of new arrivals in March 2023, including a few much-anticipated and intriguing additions to its streaming collection. Highlights include the first season of comedy-thriller series Wreck, set aboard a cruise ship, and the streaming premiere of 2022 film Triangle of Sadness. Hulu subscribers will also get a sequel 40 years in the making with Mel Brooks’ History of the World, Part II: Four Night Event. And finally, true-crime aficionados can dive into the original film Boston Strangler, set amid the infamous serial killer’s rampage.

The full list of Hulu’s new arrivals in March 2023 is below, along with the projects we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

March 1

  • Wreck: Complete Season 1
  • 30 Days Of Night (2007)
  • Anastasia (1997)
  • Anonymous (2011)
  • Another Earth (2011)
  • Armored (2009)
  • As Good As It Gets (1997)
  • At Any Price (2013)
  • Baby’s Day Out (1994)
  • Broken Arrow (1996)
  • Casa De Mi Padre (2012)
  • Commando (1985)
  • The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
  • Dangerous Beauty (1998)
  • The Departed (2006)
  • The Expendables (2010)
  • The Expendables 2 (2012)
  • The Expendables 3 (2014)
  • The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)
  • Firehouse Dog (2007)
  • Glory (1989)
  • Groundhog Day (1993)
  • Hitman (2007)
  • How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)
  • The Ides Of March (2011)
  • In Her Shoes (2005)
  • In The Cut (2003)
  • Just Go With It (2011)
  • Kicking & Screaming (2005)
  • L.A. Confidential (1997)
  • Love And Basketball (2000)
  • Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
  • Rio (2011)
  • The Shack (2017)
  • The Shape Of Water (2017)
  • Self/Less (2015)
  • Siberia (2018)
  • Sixteen Candles (1984)
  • Son Of God (2014)
  • Takers (2010)
  • That Thing You Do! (1996)
  • Third Person (2014)
  • The Town (2010)
  • Unstoppable (2010)
  • Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
  • When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
  • The Wife (2018)

March 2

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5
  • National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere
  • Bobby Flay: Special
  • Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
  • Next Exit (2022)

March 3

  • Gulmohar (2023)
  • Triangle of Sadness (2022)
  • Waiting… (2005)

March 6

  • History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event
  • Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

March 7

  • Rabbit Academy (2022)

March 8

  • Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

  • Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere
  • National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere
  • Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13
  • The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
  • The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

  • UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1
  • FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary
  • Watcher (2022)

March 12

  • Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream

March 13

  • On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream
  • On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream
  • The Oscars

March 15

  • My Family: Series Premiere
  • Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • Love, Diana: Complete Season 1
  • Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11
  • Bad Therapy (2020)
  • Bayou Caviar (2018)
  • Changeland (2019)
  • Flux Gourmet (2022)
  • In The Fade (2017)
  • Serena (2014)
  • Wetlands (2017)
  • You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

March 16

  • National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere
  • Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2
  • Intervention: Complete Season 3
  • The Killing: Complete Season 1
  • The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
  • I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
  • Official Competition (2021)
  • There There (2022)

March 17

  • Boston Strangler (2023)
  • Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere
  • Rubikon (2022)
  • Summit Fever (2022)

March 20

  • Inu-Oh (2021)

March 22

  • Rūrangi: Complete Season 2

March 23

  • The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries
  • Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1
  • Call Jane (2022)

March 24

  • Up Here: Complete Season 1
  • The Estate (2022)
  • Philomena (2013)

March 26

  • FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere

March 28

  • Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 29

  • Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2
  • Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (Dubbed)

March 30

  • The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6
  • RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1
  • The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9
  • The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6
  • Hunt (2022)

March 31

  • Killing Gunther (2017)
  • Rye Lane (2023)

