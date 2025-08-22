With The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox now streaming, watch these 7 Hulu true crime shows

The story of Amanda Knox has been fodder for various true crime media for over a decade, and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is finally bringing that saga to the world of fiction. If you’re enjoying that show, which is available now on Hulu, we’ve pulled together seven other true crime shows that are available on the streaming service.

From docuseries that chronicle true crimes to fiction series that use actors to retell the events, these Hulu shows cover a wide array of different crimes, some of which are more disturbing than others.

Never Let Him Go (2023)

Never Let Him Go, an undersung docuseries, tells the story of the Johnson brothers in the aftermath of one of their deaths. When Scott Johnson is found dead in Australia in 1988, his brother Steve becomes determined to figure out what happened to him and winds up uncovering a series of similar attacks.

Like so much of true crime, this series is motivated in part by obsession, but it’s nonetheless a riveting portrait of one brother’s grief and the way that grief fuels him to uncover something much more sinister than he imagined.

You can watch Never Let Him Go on Hulu.

Scamanda (2025)

A docuseries based on a podcast of the same name, Scamanda investigates a woman who broadcasts her cancer diagnosis to the whole world. When people question the veracity of that diagnosis, Amanda’s entire world unravels.

Scamanda is a fascinating examination of the lies people tell for a morsel of attention and how much we want to take people at their word, especially when they appear to be sick or vulnerable.

You can watch Scamanda on Hulu.

Dopesick (2021)

Dopesick — a sprawling miniseries with a brilliant ensemble cast — examines the proliferation of unsafe pharmaceuticals by companies, like Purdue Pharma, and the ripple effects it’s had on communities across the United States.

Because the crimes were committed by a massive corporation, it can be easy to feel like they’re less scandalous or damaging than the simple act of murder. Dopesick highlights how these crimes should provoke outrage among those who have been prescribed drugs.

You can watch Dopesick on Hulu.

Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)

Although some elements are fictionalized for the show, Under the Banner of Heaven tells the story of real murders that took place in a Mormon community in the 1980s. The murders, which are perpetrated by a group of brothers who become convinced of their own divine righteousness, are grisly crimes rooted in misogyny and decades of abuse.

What Under the Banner of Heaven reveals, though, is that in the Mormon religion, there’s a deep and abiding instinct to hide darkness away. If you don’t look at it, it’s not really there.

You can watch Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu.

The Dropout (2022)

Chronicling crimes of a different sort than most of the entries on this list, The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the tech founder who managed to swindle her way to the top with a product that basically just didn’t work.

Anchored by a magnificent central performance from Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout is a deeply funny show about the kind of people who are attracted to work in Silicon Valley and how easy it is to be swindled by someone confident in the power of their ideas, even if all they’re really selling is hot air.

You can watch The Dropout on Hulu.

The Act (2019)

The Act investigates Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, a young girl who slowly discovers that her mother suffers from Munchausen’s by proxy and has been poisoning her. Disturbing and hilarious, the series stars Joey King and the marvelous Patricia Arquette.

The Act is perhaps the prototypical example of a stranger-than-fiction story. Every twist and turn is based on real events. The Act is a surprisingly riveting series about some of the strangest people you’ll ever watch.

You can watch The Act on Hulu.

The Girl From Plainville (2022)

One of the more under-discussed limited series of its year, The Girl From Plainville tells the story of Michelle Carter and her relationship with Conrad Roy III, the boy she eventually convinced to commit suicide via text message.

To its credit, the show is mostly set before those events and instead follows these two young people as we come to understand their broken lives and what drove them toward the extreme actions they took. The Girl From Plainville is surprising and features one of Elle Fanning’s very best performances.

You can watch The Girl From Plainville on Hulu.