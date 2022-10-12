After over a year away, Apple TV+‘s workplace comedy Mythic Quest is coming back for its third season. But unlike the first two seasons, this year’s episodes are following two different companies. Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) have left Mythic Quest behind to form their own company, GrimmPop Studios. But as you can see in the new season 3 trailer, Ian’s ego may be a bit out of control. He was once the creative director of the most popular MMORPG in the world, and now he believes that means he belongs among history’s greatest trailblazers.

Mythic Quest — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

It falls to ex-game tester, Dana (Imani Hakim), to keep the peace between Ian and Poppy as their new receptionist. But they don’t pay Dana to be their moderator, and they’re already driving her up a wall. Meanwhile, David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) has taken over at Mythic Quest, and he doesn’t quite seem to be up for the job. And he obviously has some bitter feelings towards his ex-colleagues, Ian and Poppy. David even tries to convince himself and others that Ian and Poppy were never that important to the game.

Similarly, Ian is having a tough time letting go of the gaming world that he spent so much time creating. Ian is especially put out that his character from the game will be portrayed in Hollywood by Joe Manganiello. Ian’s ongoing obsession appears to be one of the key areas of contention between himself and Poppy. They both have eccentric, and at times, over-the-top personalities, but if they don’t keep it together, GrimmPop could be a disaster.

Meanwhile at Mythic Quest, Danny Pudi’s Brad Bakshi is out of jail and now working for the company as a janitor instead of their head of monetization. Somehow, this makes Brad seem stranger than ever.

Jessie Ennis is also returning this season as David’s assistant, Jo, with Ashly Burch as Rachel. However, F. Murray Abraham will not be back as C.W. Longbottom.

Mythic Quest season 3 will begin with two new episodes on Friday, November 11. The remaining eight episodes of the season will be released weekly by Apple TV+.

