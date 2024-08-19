 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

If you have to watch one (HBO) Max movie in August 2024, stream this one

By
Max Records as Max at school in Where the Wild Things Are.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If there’s one movie that Max subscribers are going to watch this month, it’s probably going to be Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. After bombing in theaters, George Miller’s prequel to Max Max: Fury Road is now streaming. But if action isn’t what you need, perhaps the romance of Amelie and the comedy of Beetlejuice are what you’re looking for this month. But for us, the one (HBO) Max movie that you need to watch in August 2024 is Where the Wild Things Are.

Maurice Sendak’s children’s book Where the Wild Things Are is such a perennial hit that chances are very good that you read it while growing up. And if you remember it at all, you should recall that it’s very short. Director Spike Jonze, the man behind Being John Malkovich, co-wrote and helmed this adaptation, while also expanding and modernizing the story. There were definitely some detractors when Jonze signed on to this project, but he proved he was up to the task. Where the Wild Things Are is a wonderful movie for kids of all ages, and we’re sharing the reasons why you should stream it this month.

Recommended Videos

Max is presented as a real child

Max Records in Where the Wild Things Are.
Warner Bros. Pictures

A lot of movies and TV shows fall into the trap of presenting children as tiny adults who are mature beyond their years and quick with a witty comment. Max is none of those things in Where the Wild Things Are. As portrayed by newcomer Max Records (yes, that’s his real name), the character who shares his first name is anything but mature. At the beginning of the movie, Max is more angry and afraid than anything else. He feels threatened by his mom’s new boyfriend, Adrian, as played by Poor Things actor Mark Ruffalo. And it’s not because of anything Adrian did; it’s because he’s there with Connie (Catherine Keener) instead of Max’s father, and that makes Max mad.

Similarly, Max acts out after getting upset with his sister, Claire (Pepita Emmerichs), before having an intense confrontation with his mother that spirals out of control. Not even Max knows how to control himself, and he acts like a beast almost exactly like the Wild Things of his imagination. Most of the movie takes place in Max’s fantasyland, but in these early scenes, the film grounds us in Max’s reality.

The creature effects and performances are amazing

Max and Carol in Where the Wild Things Are.
Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the smartest decisions that Jonze made in this movie was the choice to avoid going full CGI with the Wild Things. Instead, the film brings these creatures to life with a mixture of puppetry, CGI, and suit performers, which gives them an added sense of reality when they share the screen with Max. That may have also been the best way to capture the strange proportions of the creatures from the book.

The late James Gandolfini lent his voice to Carol, the leader of the Wild Things, and you can kind of hear the Tony Soprano in him when he gets angry. But in his own way, Carol is just as much a child as Max is, with even less impulse control. The other Wild Thing voices include Paul Dano, Lauren Ambrose, Chris Cooper, Forest Whitaker, and Catherine O’Hara (The Last of Us season 2).

All of the performers captured the essence of the characters. But the performers in the suits also deserve their due. They were the ones who had to interact with Records on set and create the on-screen relationship between Max and the creatures.

It captures the spirit of Maurice Sendak’s illustrations

Two of the creatures in Where the Wild Things Are.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’ve ever read Where the Wild Things Are, then you probably know that Sendak’s art style is very much his own and not a traditional look. Getting that visual aspect right was probably one of the most difficult parts of this film. Luckily, Jonze had a $100 million budget, the creative vision, and the right collaborators to bring this project to life.

The scenes in reality are good, but this movie really comes to life when Max is on the island of the Wild Things and he declares himself king. From that point on, it’s a visual feast, and a storybook come to life. There’s a very surreal sensation seeing the creatures in their habitat, and that makes it easier to accept them as completely realized characters.

The ending is emotionally cathartic

Max Records in Where the Wild Things Are.
Warner Bros. Pictures

As much as Max enjoys spending time with the Wild Things, he makes some mistakes when he’s among them as well. Conversely, a handful of the Wild Things are even more immature than Max is, which may make him reconsider how he’s behaved in the real world. When the time comes for Max to leave the island, he’s mentally in a place where he knows what he has to do in reality in order to reconcile with his family. But first, he has to make things right with the Wild Things.

Jonze elicits all of these emotions on screen, and Max’s return brings him full circle with a chance to make better choices in the future. That gives the film a little more weight as it wraps things up, and it also tugs at the heartstrings as well.

Watch Where the Wild Things Are on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (August 2024)
Mia Goth loses her mind in Pearl.

Netflix is always unpredictable when it comes to the movies that top its charts. Case in point, a Kevin Hart comedy from 2018, Night School, is now high among the most popular movies on Netflix. The thing to remember is that Netflix viewers want what they want. And this week, what they want is Hart playing the hits in a comedy that seems like it could have been made in the '80s with few changes to the script.

The other big addition this week is the horror film Pearl, which also veers into black comedy. This movie is part of the X trilogy that includes the recently released MaXXXine. But Pearl also works as a standalone film even if you've never seen the other two.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2024)
best movies on amazon prime jackpot movie

John Cena has now headlined two Amazon Prime Video original movies this year. Just a few months ago, Cena starred in the comedy Ricky Stanicky, and now Jackpot! marks Cena's return in a new action comedy set opposite Awkwafina. Like many Prime Video originals, Jackpot! isn't a great movie... but it is a free movie.

Also this week, Paddington is back on Prime Video with the world's most endearing talking bear. Children of all ages have nothing but good things to say about the modern adaptation of the Paddington Bear novels. Those are some very charming flicks, and so too is Paddington.

Read more
The 10 most popular shows on (HBO) Max right now
Kit Harington in Industry.

In any given month, the list of the 10 most popular shows on Max tends to have a turnover of around six to seven shows. August is no different. However, House of the Dragon is still hanging around at No. 2 on this list despite the fact that the season 2 finale aired earlier this month. That's very good staying power for the first Game of Thrones prequel series. That's also why HBO and Max have a third series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, coming next year.

Currently, the most popular show on HBO and Max is Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears. Leave it to the NFL to keep fans engaged even during the offseason, as this sports documentary has been a perennial performer for over two decades. Another big addition this month is Industry, which recently aired its third season premiere. It's currently at No. 8 on the list, but perhaps it can move up.

Read more