If you have to watch one Hulu show this May, stream this one

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in a hospital waiting room looking at one another in Dying for Sex.
Sarah Shatz / FX


Hulu is an undervalued streaming service that regularly puts out excellent TV shows. That doesn’t mean that the streamer doesn’t have plenty of interesting shows on offer, though, even if it does mean that those shows might be a little underrated or undervalued by general TV lovers.

If you’re looking for something on Hulu worth your time, start with Dying for Sex. Although it premiered to great reviews earlier this year, the series has not received the attention it very much deserves. Here are three reasons it’s worth your time:

Michelle Williams is always great

Perhaps the chief reason that Dying for Sex is so brilliant belongs to Michelle Williams. She stars as Molly, a Stage IV cancer patient who decides to leave her husband so that she can fully explore all of her sexual desires. As the series progresses, she understands all the things she’s been missing, even though she also has some experiences that are definitely not for her.

Related

Dying for Sex is not a straightforward comedy, but the series includes comedic elements, and Williams knows how to play those beautifully, especially when she’s paired up with Rob Delaney or Jenny Slate.

The show is from one of TV’s most unheralded writers

Michelle Williams sitting at a table in a restaurant on her phone in Dying For Sex.
Sarah Shatz / FX

Another reason to love Dying for Sex is that the show was co-created by Elizabeth Meriwether, a showrunner best known for creating New Girl and The Dropout. As the differences between those two series might suggest, Meriwether is capable of a broad range of tones, and she knows how to make even sad or dramatic material funny.

Perhaps also crucially, Meriwether understands that people are beautiful in part because most of them are utter weirdos and that strange behavior is part of what makes them wonderful.

The episodes are short

Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex
FX

If you watch a lot of TV, you know it’s hard to watch multiple episodes in a row with feature-length runtimes. Thankfully, the team behind Dying for Sex seems to understand that brevity on TV is not necessarily a bad thing. The show is eight episodes long, with each running for about 30 minutes.

You can get through it in one extended sitting or parse it out among the other things you want to do. Dying for Sex knows what story it’s telling and decides to simply tell it, and there’s something to be said for that sort of straightforward, brief approach.

You can watch Dying for Sex on Hulu.

