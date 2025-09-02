 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one movie at the theater in September, choose One Battle After Another

By
Leonardo DiCaprio holds a phone to his ear.
Warner Bros.

Paul Thomas Anderson has been making movies for nearly 30 years, and in that time, he’s proven to be one of the more singular voices in American movie-making. Often, September is a transitory month at the movies. The biggest Oscar players haven’t yet been released, but there also aren’t very many movies in summer blockbuster mode.

If you’re looking for one reason to go to the theater this month, though, it’s undoubtedly Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest movie, One Battle After Another. The movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a former revolutionary on the hunt for his daughter, is almost guaranteed to be this month’s best release. Here are three reasons to check it out.

Leonardo DiCaprio is at his best as a comedian

The cast of One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.

Despite the fact that they have both been dominant forces in movies for the past 30 years, DiCaprio and Anderson have never made a movie together. While the actor and director are both capable of making pretty serious movies, One Battle After Another seems to be more of a comedy, and that’s probably for the best.

Recommended Videos

Especially in recent years, DiCaprio has found himself to be an incredibly adept comedian, capable of diffusing his own movie star good looks to create characters who feel stranger and more idiosyncratic than his earlier roles. One Battle After Another looks to be mostly a comedy, and it appears to be a pretty funny one at that.

It’s loosely adapted from the work of Thomas Pynchon

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.

One Battle After Another seems to be at least loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland. This is not the first time over the course of his career that Anderson has adapted Pynchon’s work. 2014’s Inherent Vice was also a Pynchon adaptation, and it made for one of the more baffling films in his entire filmography.

While we won’t know for sure how closely Anderson is drawing inspiration from Pynchon this time around, it seems fair to say that the director is firmly in an era defined by strange, elliptical films, and that might ultimately be a good thing. While Pynchon stories are rarely straightforward, Anderson is the perfect person to adapt him because of his slightly self-aware edge and because he has an incredible facility with the craft of movie-making.

Whatever One Battle After Another winds up being, it’s almost guaranteed to be fascinating.

The movie features a great supporting cast

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another 2
Warner Bros.

Although DiCaprio is the name on the poster, and most of the people who see the movie will likely be going to see him, he’s going to be backed up by a great and deep supporting cast. Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Alana Haim join DiCaprio in the cast.

While we don’t know what role each of them will play, we also know that DiCaprio’s daughter will be played by a relative newcomer named Chase Infiniti. Although this cast includes plenty of heavyweights, these are all also people who know how to be funny. One Battle After Another should expect this movie to be on the funnier end of Anderson’s filmography.

Related: 
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)

One Battle After Another opens in theaters on September 26, 2025.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

7 must-watch movies coming to Netflix (September 2025)
Some of our must-watch Netflix movies include Shrek and E.T.
Elliot and his friends riding bikes in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Netflix has virtually no shortage of new and classic films to stream, and every month, it adds several more movies to its massive digital library. This September, subscribers will see Netflix upload another batch of movies for them to enjoy.

From lighthearted comedies like Bridesmaids to heart-pounding horrors like Bram Stoker's Dracula, Netflix will offer a diverse range of new films across multiple genres to stream at home.

Read more
7 best crime comedies like The Thursday Murder Club
Including a few you might not expect.
A woman points a flashlight down with a man next to her.

If there's one thing Netflix knows about the public, it's that they like a good murder mystery. That's the whole reason The Thursday Murder Club exists, but if you've already watched it, you might be looking for something that has a similar light tone, even though it's also about crime.

While not all of the movies we've pulled together for this list are murder mysteries, they all strike a similar balance to The Thursday Murder Club. Check out our selections for similar movies below.

Read more
Paramount reportedly seeking film rights to Call of Duty
Call of Duty could be heading to the big screen
A soldier holding his thumb up in a poster for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Paramount might soon be adapting another popular video game franchise for the big screen. Puck reported that the media giant is negotiating with Microsoft to acquire the film rights to the Call of Duty franchise.

Paramount CEO David Ellison and studio co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein have reportedly made developing a Call of Duty film a "priority." No talent is attached to this project at this time.

Read more