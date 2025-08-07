If you have to watch one Netflix movie in August 2025, stream this one

There are few absolutely perfect comedies. In some ways, making a comedy movie is harder than any other genre, especially as the years pass and any particular references start to feel more and more stale. That’s what makes Clueless feel a little bit like a miracle.

This Amy Heckerling classic, which is turning 30 this year, is one of the best comedies ever made, and an absolute must-watch whether you’ve seen it 30 times or never before. An adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma set in Beverly Hills in 1995, the movie is both totally of its time and utterly timeless. Here are three reasons it’s worth checking out:

It’s so, so funny

The best reason to watch Clueless is because it is one of the funniest scripts ever written. Heckerling, who wrote the film in addition to directing it, made Alicia Silverstone’s Cher an instantly iconic character. Silverstone’s Cher is a privileged popular girl, but she’s textured to be something more engrossing, which makes her funnier.

It’s different than the stereotypes you might be expecting. Every minute of this movie has a great joke in it, and you’re going to catch and laugh at different ones every time. “I thought they declared peace in the Middle East.” If only, Cher.

It’s a lush, beautiful movie

Comedy movies typically don’t get the kind of directorial flair that you might find in more serious projects, but Clueless is the perfect marriage of laughs and craft. The movie’s iconic costuming — you can probably picture several outfits from the movie without thinking that hard — is just an exaggeration of how kids were actually dressing at the time.

The colors themselves are also incredibly vibrant, creating a version of Beverly Hills that feels like a middle ground between utter fantasy and the dreariness of something more realistic.

It’s genuinely moving

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Clueless is that the movie manages to land all of its emotional moments. Cher’s character arc is a relatively small journey. Cher goes from being slightly narcissistic to caring a little bit more about other people and the world in general.

What’s crucial to the movie’s success is that lack of “bad guys.” All of these characters are just young people trying to figure out how to get through their lives and high school without totally falling apart. Cher’s realization that she’s in love with her stepbrother is cute and represents a moment when she finally figures out what she wants out of her life. It’s a lovely moment, and one that Silverstone and Paul Rudd totally sell.

You can watch Clueless on Netflix.