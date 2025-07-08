 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one Netflix movie in July 2025, stream this one

By
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Warner Bros.

Finding the right movie to watch on Netflix can be difficult even if you have some idea of what you want to watch. Netflix has an algorithm that’s supposed to surface the right stuff for you, but the streamer is also heavily invested in promoting its own new stuff.

So, if you’re looking for a great movie to watch on the streamer, we’d recommend starting with The Man from U.N.C.L.E. This largely forgotten 2015 spy movie is adapted from a ’60s TV show of the same name. Here are three reasons you should check it out:

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

It’s a spy thriller in the old-fashioned sense

Although the stakes of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. are very real, the movie itself has a distinct, light tone. The movie is set at the height of the Cold War and follows a CIA agent and a member of the KGB as they are forced to put aside their differences to track down a rogue actor who threatens to upset the fragile peace between their two countries.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

For the most part, though, this is a movie that goes heavy on witty banter, colorful costumes, and set pieces that are a perfect mix of high stakes and fizzy fun. This is a great movie, but one that feels like the James Bond movies that were made in the 1960s, but with better effects.

It’s anchored by hugely charismatic stars

Henry Cavill in The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Warner Bros. Pictures

A decade after its release, one of the reasons The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is so compelling is that it stars three potential movie stars who never quite got the break they deserved. Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander, and Armie Hammer are all excellent in this movie, and Cavill essentially gets to show us what he would have been like as James Bond.

The results are as smirky and smarmy as you might expect, but laced with so much charisma that it’s impossible not to be charmed. Vikander is just as good and is doing something she rarely got the chance to do: playing a character who is compelling largely because of her screen presence.

The movie is Guy Ritchie at his best

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Warner Bros.

Few directors are more polarizing than Guy Ritchie, and understandably so. From movie to movie, he can go from making something entertaining to something utterly repugnant. With The Man from U.N.C.L.E., though, Ritchie leaned into all of his best instincts and made a movie that has all the fizz and fun of his best work, but without any of the baggage.

It definitely helps that he’s aided by a competent script that is equal parts smart and tight, but Ritchie proves here that he can make down-the-middle action movies that are much better than passable.

You can watch The Man from U.N.C.L.E. on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in June 2025
Kyle MacLachlan and Francesca Annis in Dune.

Netflix’s sci-fi page is light on new movies in June. Due to the lack of new entries, our recommendations are movies that have been on the streamer for months. One of our picks is Dune, the original movie adaptation from the ‘80s, not the 2020s.

If Dune isn’t your speed, try Godzilla Minus One, a masterful monster movie. The Oscar-winning film might even move you to tears. If you don’t believe me, then try it yourself along with these other films.

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in June 2025, stream this one
A man holds a camera in Rear Window.

If you're trying to decide what to watch on a given streaming service, one of the best ways to make you decide to view the recent arrivals on that service and what might be leaving soon. Netflix is filled with great movies, but most of them feel like the same old things you see every time you log in.

If you're looking for something new, though, Rear Window was just added to the streamer in June. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Rear Window is one of the best ever made. Here are three reasons you should make the time to check it out:

Read more
If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this June 2025, stream this one
Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow with Orlando Bloom's Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Unlike most major studios, Disney has worked hard for many decades to establish a brand that makes sense to audiences around the world. When you see a Disney movie, you're supposed to be able to know it even without the logo in front of it.

That's definitely true in animation, but even some of their live-action movies have this same sheen. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, for instance, is a Disney movie through and through. Here are three reasons you should watch (or rewatch) it on Disney+:

Read more