 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one Netflix movie in June 2025, stream this one

By
A man holds a camera in Rear Window.
Paramount

If you’re trying to decide what to watch on a given streaming service, one of the best ways to make you decide to view the recent arrivals on that service and what might be leaving soon. Netflix is filled with great movies, but most of them feel like the same old things you see every time you log in.

If you’re looking for something new, though, Rear Window was just added to the streamer in June. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Rear Window is one of the best ever made. Here are three reasons you should make the time to check it out:

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

It’s perfectly staged

Rear Window tells the story of a restless photographer who takes to spying on his neighbors because he’s been waylaid by a broken leg. What begins as a bit of creepy but lighthearted fun slowly gets more serious as he becomes convinced that one of his neighbors murdered his wife. As he tries to convince his girlfriend, nurse, and friend that his neighbor is guilty, we follow all the action right alongside the main character.

Rear Window is staged out the window of its title. The film even opens with a curtain being raised, almost like a performance. Everything about this elaborate backlot set is perfectly staged, so much so that you feel like you’re watching a real New York street.

It’s remarkably tense

Jimmy Stewart turns around in fear in Rear Window.
Paramount Pictures

You might think that there’s no way a movie made in 1954 could possibly hold the attention of a modern audience, but Rear Window‘s moments of suspense are better than those in almost any other movie. Although the central photographer spends most of the film simply watching the action from a distance, that only works to make things more suspenseful.

As we become more convinced that something sinister’s at work, the movie’s central character and the audience become the same: people watching the action unfold who find themselves unable to intervene to prevent something terrible from happening. It’s a brilliant, wholly original formal conceit.

It features the luminous Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly stands next to Jimmy Stewart in Rear Window.
Paramount

Although the surface-level plot of Rear Window is about a man who suspects his neighbor of murder, the movie is at least as much about one man’s obsession with watching the world and his disinterest in actually living in it. That’s embodied by his girlfriend, played by the incredible Grace Kelly.

Kelly plays Lisa, a woman of high fashion who’s desperate for her boyfriend to pay her even a little bit of attention. Given that she looks and behaves like Grace Kelly, the fact that he doesn’t is frankly outrageous. Once she gets involved in the action he cares about, he starts to change his tune in ways both fascinating and enthralling.

You can watch Rear Window on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)
Four people look up as a fire burns in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Even as the streaming service continues to churn out original content for you to check out, Netflix is also home to some pretty fantastic movies. Some of those movies are native to the streamer, but others flit onto and off of the service almost at random.

If you're looking for an underrated movie to check out this weekend on Netflix, though, we've got you covered. We've pulled together these three titles well worth your time.

Read more
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek stand in a theatre lobby together in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

The Final Destination movies are back in the cultural zeitgeist thanks to the success of Final Destination Bloodlines. The Final Destination movies occupy five of the spots in HBO Max's top 10. Expect Bloodlines to reach the same heights of popularity once it hits the streamer.

Luckily for cinephiles, there are more options on HBO Max besides entries from the iconic horror franchise. One underrated movie to stream is Magic Mike's Last Dance, the final film in the adult dancing trilogy. Find out how to watch Last Dance and two other movies below.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in May 2025 you have to watch now
The cast of Goodfellas.

May belongs to Vince Vaughn and the grandmothers. Nonnas, which premiered on May 9, has become a hit on Netflix and remains in the top 10 most popular movies list. From the kitchen to the football field, Untold: The Fall of Favre is a fascinating look into two notorious scandals involving Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Nonnas and The Fall of Favre will remain on the streamer when the calendar changes from May to June. Unfortunately, these five movies are departing the service. One of them is Batman Begins, the first movie in the spectacular Dark Knight trilogy. Check out the rest of the picks below.

Read more