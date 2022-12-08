Where to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Every Christmas brings several traditions that almost everyone experiences: shopping for impossible-to-find presents, traveling to see relatives you barely know or tolerate, watching live sports while digesting unhealthy food, and watching A Christmas Story on a constant, eternal loop.

For some people, it’s watching a bunch of musicians gather to sing holiday tunes and some of their biggest pop hits. While the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball hasn’t been around long, it’s quickly becoming a holiday staple. The 2022 edition promises to be the best yet, with a slate of pop singers, boy bands from yesteryear, and established stars coming together for a concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. You don’t need a ticket to attend, as the event will be broadcasted and streamed this year. But where can you watch it?

How can you watch it for free?

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is available for free for anyone who has a TV set, an antenna, and clear reception. The concert will be broadcast this year on The CW. Check your local listings for the correct channel.

Where is it streaming?

If you are a cord-cutter or prefer a streaming option, don’t worry! There are plenty of options. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special will stream on CWTV.com and on The CW app.

The CW is home to some of the most iconic shows on television both past and present. Shows such as 90210, All American, Reign, The Winchesters, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Arrow, and more have helped make the network a destination for young adults, genre lovers, and comic fans.

When can you watch it?

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert will be streamed starting at 7 p.m. ET on December 9. It will then be broadcast on The CW on December 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The program is scheduled to last two hours and end around 10 p.m. ET.

Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on The CW

How much does it cost?

Nothing! You can stream the concert for free online, on The CW, or on the app.

Who will be at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball?

Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa Lizzo + More! How To Watch The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Live!

A surprising amount of stars and performers from all walks of life, genres, and generations will appear. The impressive guest list includes Dua Lipa (fresh off her hit Future Nostalgia tour), Lizzo (taking a break from filming her Emmy-winning reality shows), Charlie Puth, retro ’90s boy band Backstreet Boys, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Demi Lovato, The Kid Laroi, AJR, Laux, Jax, and JVKE.

For the first time in history, New York’s iconic “Z100 Jingle Ball” will make its debut on the biggest screen with an exclusive Imax Live presentation in Imax theatres across the nation. The partnership marks a crucial milestone as Imax expands further into live and interactive experiences across its theatres. Tickets are now on sale.

Editors' Recommendations