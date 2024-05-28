A killer is born in disturbing clip for In a Violent Nature

Many slashers are told through the eyes of the victims. However, In a Violent Nature is presented largely from the killer’s perspective.

In a new video clip for In a Violent Nature, Johnny (Ry Barrett), the killer at the center of the conflict, is dragging the head of his victim in one hand and the bloody body in the other hand. Johnny enters a remote office in the wilderness and stares at an old mask used to fight fires. This is the same mask Johnny wears on the poster and in the trailer.

In a Violent Nature is written and directed by Chris Nash. The director is best known for the shorts Liplock and My Main Squeeze. Nash used little dialogue, focused on long takes, and disregarded a musical score for this slasher, whose villain pays homage to Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series. Producers on In a Violent Nature include Shannon Hanmer and Peter Kuplowsky.

Besides Barrett, In a Violent Nature stars Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, and Liam Leone.

In a Violent Nature premiered to positive reviews at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. At a screening during the Chicago Critics Film Fest, an audience member reportedly vomited due to the film’s excessive use of violence and gore.

In a Violent Nature premieres in theaters on May 31, 2024, by IFC Films. It will stream on Shudder at a later date.

