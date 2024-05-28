 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

A killer is born in disturbing clip for In a Violent Nature

By
A masked killer wields a weapon and readies to throw it.
IFC Films

Many slashers are told through the eyes of the victims. However, In a Violent Nature is presented largely from the killer’s perspective.

In a new video clip for In a Violent Nature, Johnny (Ry Barrett), the killer at the center of the conflict, is dragging the head of his victim in one hand and the bloody body in the other hand. Johnny enters a remote office in the wilderness and stares at an old mask used to fight fires. This is the same mask Johnny wears on the poster and in the trailer.

View the clip via Discussing Film below.

Recommended Videos

In a Violent Nature is written and directed by Chris Nash. The director is best known for the shorts Liplock and My Main Squeeze. Nash used little dialogue, focused on long takes, and disregarded a musical score for this slasher, whose villain pays homage to Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series. Producers on In a Violent Nature include Shannon Hanmer and Peter Kuplowsky.

Besides Barrett, In a Violent Nature stars Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, and Liam Leone.

Audience reacting to a kill from ‘IN A VIOLENT NATURE’ during the Chicago Critics Film Fest screening of the film. An audience member also vomited during the screening.
 
The film, described as a slasher from the killer&#39;s perspective, hits theaters on May 31. pic.twitter.com/KGlyC3HFXa

&mdash; Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 6, 2024

In a Violent Nature premiered to positive reviews at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. At a screening during the Chicago Critics Film Fest, an audience member reportedly vomited due to the film’s excessive use of violence and gore.

In a Violent Nature premieres in theaters on May 31, 2024, by IFC Films. It will stream on Shudder at a later date.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 best road trip movies, ranked
Two men ride bikes in Easy Rider.

Taking a road trip is one of the most fun things you could do if you want to experience freedom, adventure, and discovery. If you want to relieve that thrill of going on a road trip, some movies have captured its exhilarating experience. 

These films shine a light on the ups and downs of going on a road trip with loved ones -- or even complete strangers. They take a look into what makes road trips so fun, whether it's the dramatic moments of self-discovery, the high-octane action sequences, or the hilarious mishaps that make us laugh out loud. So, buckle up and take a look at our list of best road trip movies, from the indie drama Paris, Texas to hysterically tragic Little Miss Sunshine.
Thelma and Louise (1991)

Read more
5 best Netflix action movies you should watch on Memorial Day
Chris Hemsworth holds a kid and a gun in Extraction.

Netflix has some of the best movies on television. The so-called king of streamers has an impressive library of original and acquired content that makes it the go-to choice for many viewers at home. As it so happens, Memorial Day 2024 is upon us, making it the ideal time to catch up on their favorite original efforts.

Those looking for serialized content will find plenty of shows on Netflix to watch over Memorial Day weekend. However, those wanting to spend a more explosive and memorable afternoon need only check out one of Netflix's many action movies. The streamer has plenty of action vehicles featuring some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Big-budget spectacles and smaller-scale character dramas are among the great action movies to watch this Memorial Day, so buckle up and enjoy these thrilling escapades.
Extraction (2020)

Read more
5 great Netflix movies you should watch on Memorial Day
Born on the Fourth of July Tom Cruise

On Memorial Day, we can come together with loved ones not just to celebrate, but to honor those who gave their lives for our country. Hollywood doesn't shy away from these people's stories. Filmmakers weave them into powerful movies that forge a deep connection between us and the fallen soldiers, reminding us of what they’ve given up for others.

The best Memorial Day movies highlight the brave journeys our heroes go through, as well as the destruction caused by war and conflict. On Netflix, some of the top Memorial Day movies to watch include a movie chronicling four African American veterans making their way back to Vietnam and one that follows a German soldier during World War I.
Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Read more