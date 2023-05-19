 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Wait, Barbra Streisand and Carrie Fisher were in an Indiana Jones movie?

Jason Struss
By

Files this under “stranger than fiction” or “Are you sure this isn’t a movie deepfake or AI creation?”: Barbra Streisand, most famous for starring in Funny Girl, the ’70s version of A Star Is Born, and Yentl, was in an Indiana Jones movie. No, she’s not in the latest Indy movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but one that was made over 35 years ago. Not only did she pop up in 1986’s Indiana Jones in the Temple of Doom, but she also appeared as a dominatrix, clad in black leather and sporting a chic matching black leather cap, whipping a tied-up Harrison Ford. Yes, really.

Of course, there’s more to it than that, because surely anyone who saw Temple of Doom would remember a scene like that one. It’s, of course, all part of a resurfaced blooper scene, when Steven Spielberg, who is infamous for pulling practical jokes on set, decided to pull a fast one on star Harrison Ford in a key moment in the movie when Indy is being held captive, all tied up with his back to everyone, and at the mercy of his captors.

Recommended Videos

Streisand walks in and begins to fake whip Ford, telling him each lash of the whip is either for his past failures like the now-forgotten war movies Force 10 From Navarone and Hanover Street or for how much money he is making from Return of the Jedi. Just then, someone comes to rescue him: Ford’s Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who tells him she’s there to save him and kisses him on the lips. Just when you can’t think this scene can’t get any weirder, yet another person, The Empire Strikes Back filmmaker Irvin Kershner, steps in and directs the scene, with Babs giving it a few more attempts whipping Ford.

Indiana Jones looks on in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The surviving video footage is very bad, and while it’s hard to make out Fisher and Kershner, it’s unmistakably Streisand handling that whip, and Ford seemingly playing along with the joke, which is something he almost never does. This footage has been floating around the Internet for years but is again being seen and discussed on Twitter, presumably because the latest and last Indiana Jones movie just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The short video is good for a laugh (although it ends very badly), and makes you wish for a better-quality version, which probably exists in someone’s vault somewhere in Hollywood.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30. You can stream Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, as well as every other Indy movie and the Young Indiana Jones Chronicles series starring Sean Patrick Flannery from the early 1990s, on Disney+ starting May 31. It’s probably a safe bet this scene will not be remastered and included as a bonus extra.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
The biggest movie flops ever will make you wonder what studios were thinking
biggest movie flops The Lone Ranger

It seems like every six months, a new superhero is unleashed onto the big screen at your local multiplex. Superhero flicks are expensive to say the least, but studios are comfortable with the investment because comic book adaptations are typically surefire bets (sorry, Green Lantern). But every now and again, a studio pours a ridiculous sum of money into a film it thinks will resonate with the audience, only to see it flounder and go on to become one of the biggest movie flops of all time.

Between the five biggest box office bombs, studios have lost nearly a billion dollars. Admittedly, that’s a rough estimate -- after all, studios typically don't share too much budget info. If you carefully sift through the financial records available online, however, it's easy to figure out which films tanked at the box office. There are a lot of common threads between these films, including production delays, re-shoots, and on-set arguments. Need some examples? Check out the five films featured below.

Read more
Six mysterious Marvel movies were just announced by 20th Century Fox
marvel

Next year is going to be a big one for 20th Century Fox with not one but three movies hitting theaters that are set in the studio's live-action X-Men universe -- but apparently, that is just a precursor to even more cinematic Marvel superhero stories in the following years.

In an announcement confirming the release dates for the three X-Men movies scheduled to premiere in 2018, Fox also revealed plans to release six additional films based on Marvel Comics properties between 2019 and 2021. The identities of the six projects remain under wraps, leading to no shortage of speculation.

Read more
These AR masks were designed using the same tech as the 'Justice League' movie
facebook justice league masks ar platform

Ever want to be Batman, or maybe Wonder Woman or a cyborg? Now, Facebook Camera’s augmented reality program makes it happen with the launch of five new masks by Warner Brothers for its new film, Justice League.

With the new masks, users can use the front-facing camera to turn into Aquaman, Batman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Wonder Woman. The camera will automatically detect any faces inside the image, then apply that character’s mask in the live camera view. Facebook Camera’s usual slew of controls allows users to take a photo inside the mask.

Read more