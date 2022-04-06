AMC releases new pics from Interview With the Vampire series

The Walking Dead may be winding down on AMC, but the network is about to double down on the children of the night. AMC is adapting Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles novels for television, starting with her debut story, Interview With the Vampire. That 1976 novel was previously adapted as a feature film in 1994. However, modern attitudes toward sexuality means that the new adaptation won’t have to downplay its gay subtext.

While the new series won’t premiere until later this year, AMC has released four new pictures that offer fans a first look at the stars. Game of Thrones veteran Jacob Anderson will portray Louis de Pointe du Lac, a man who was offered eternal life by the vampire named Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Louis was portrayed by Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, while Tom Cruise played Lestat.

It’s difficult to place these pictures in the timeline of their story. But judging by their clothes in the following pic, we’re guessing this scene occurs during the early 20th century. Note the early automobile to the side.

Louis seems happy in the next pic. But we know that feeling won’t last as he becomes dissatisfied with life as vampire.

And finally, it looks like Lestat and Louis are taking in a show.

For the present-day sequences, Eric Bogosian will play Daniel Molloy, a reporter who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to interview a real vampire. Additionally, Bailey Bass will play Claudia, with Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson as Levi, and Assad Zaman as Rashid.

Breaking Bad veteran Mark Johnson is executive producing the series with Rice’s son, Christopher Rice. Another Game of Thrones veteran, Alan Taylor, is slated to direct the first two episodes and executive produce the show as well. AMC has the rights to adapt all of Rice’s Vampire Chronicles novels, so if the show does well, we may get a full adaptation this time.

The first season of Interview With the Vampire will premiere later this year.

