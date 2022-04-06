  1. Movies & TV

AMC releases new pics from Interview With the Vampire series

By

The Walking Dead may be winding down on AMC, but the network is about to double down on the children of the night. AMC is adapting Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles novels for television, starting with her debut story, Interview With the Vampire. That 1976 novel was previously adapted as a feature film in 1994. However, modern attitudes toward sexuality means that the new adaptation won’t have to downplay its gay subtext.

While the new series won’t premiere until later this year, AMC has released four new pictures that offer fans a first look at the stars. Game of Thrones veteran Jacob Anderson will portray Louis de Pointe du Lac, a man who was offered eternal life by the vampire named Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Louis was portrayed by Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, while Tom Cruise played Lestat.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in Interview With the Vampire.

It’s difficult to place these pictures in the timeline of their story. But judging by their clothes in the following pic, we’re guessing this scene occurs during the early 20th century. Note the early automobile to the side.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in Interview With the Vampire.

Louis seems happy in the next pic. But we know that feeling won’t last as he becomes dissatisfied with life as vampire.

Jacob Anderson in Interview With the Vampire.

And finally, it looks like Lestat and Louis are taking in a show.

The cast of Interview With the Vampire.

For the present-day sequences, Eric Bogosian will play Daniel Molloy, a reporter who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to interview a real vampire. Additionally, Bailey Bass will play Claudia, with Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson as Levi, and Assad Zaman as Rashid.

Breaking Bad veteran Mark Johnson is executive producing the series with Rice’s son, Christopher Rice. Another Game of Thrones veteran, Alan Taylor, is slated to direct the first two episodes and executive produce the show as well. AMC has the rights to adapt all of Rice’s Vampire Chronicles novels, so if the show does well, we may get a full adaptation this time.

The first season of Interview With the Vampire will premiere later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

The best smart padlocks for 2022

The BoxLock Package Delivery smart padlock.

Chinese hackers use VLC media player to launch cyberattacks

A large monitor displaying a security hacking breach warning.

The Weather Channel, G4 now live on YouTube TV

The Weather Channel as seen on YouTube TV.

Elon Musk’s Twitter power play doesn’t mean what you think

Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award 2020 In Berlin

The Xiaomi 12 Pro may be rejecting EE SIM cards

Xiaomi 12 Pro rear panel.

This is your chance for an 8K TV — save $3,000 off this Samsung

A Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K TV with water ripples on the screen.

These are the 5 best 85-inch TV deals today

A Samsung 85-inch 8K hangs on a living room wall.

All Present Codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How to redeem and rewards

kirby and the forgotten land all present codes lands

Newegg is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming PCs — up to 45% off

A Velztorm Nix gaming desktop is seen from the side showing off the components inside.

The best Chromecast deals for April 2022

Google Chromecast Ultra

How to get Super Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario, Luigi, and Peach stand around a Mario flag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for April 2022

Dr. Strange chases dreams in new Multiverse of Madness trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.