TV Land viewers may recall Impastor, a 2016 series starring Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) as a criminal who adopts the identity of a pastor to hide from the dangerous people who are after him. The upcoming Peacock original series, Irreverent, has a remarkably similar premise that also features a former superhero TV show star in the lead. In this case, Arrow‘s Colin Donnell is portraying the criminal in question, and he’s going a lot further undercover than his predecessor.

Irreverent | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

As you can see in the trailer above, Donnell’s lead character murdered someone else in the criminal underworld. That’s why he went all the way from Chicago to a small community in Australia, where he has assumed the identity of Reverend Mackenzie Boyd. The new Rev is very streetwise, but he’s got a big adjustment to make if he wants to pull off this con. It does appear that at least one of his flock knows that he isn’t the real deal. However, he has to maintain the deception or else the Chicago mafia will track him down and wipe him out. There is also the chance that he might embrace the deception and actually care about the people he is preaching to.

P. J. Byrne also stars in the miniseries as Mackenzie, with Kylie Bracknell as Piper, Tegan Stimson as Daisy, Wayne Blair as Peter, Jason Wilder as Aidan, Calen Tassone as Harry, Russell Dykstra as Lester, Robert Rabiah as Farah, Briallen Clarke as Amy, Andrea Szabo as Bev, and Felix Hooper as Young Mack.

Paddy Macrae created the series and serves as the showrunner. All ten episodes of Irreverent will premiere on November 30.

