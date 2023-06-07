 Skip to main content
Is there going to be a fourth Spider-Verse movie?

Almost anyone could have guessed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was going to be a success, especially since its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was wildly popular with fans and critics alike on its way to winning the Oscar for best animated film. But nobody predicted that Across the Spider-Verse would have a monster $120 million opening weekend on its way to potentially being the biggest hit of the summer.

The third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already well into production and it should be ready for release next year. But what’s beyond Beyond the Spider-Verse? Only the executive producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, can answer that question. And they did, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Will there be a fourth Spider-Verse movie?

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

According to Lord and Miller, Beyond the Spider-Verse marks the end of this trilogy and they are not making a fourth film.

“It is the end of the Miles Morales trilogy,” said Miller. “And so this whole thing is working towards that. But this obviously has its own complete film with a beginning, middle, and end, and Miles starts in one place and ends in another. All of the characters have an arc in this film. But that’s it for us. We’re so tired.”

What about the Spider-Verse spinoffs?

Silk on the cover of "Silk Vol. 3 #1."
Marvel Comics

Miller and Lord did not address the female-centric Spider-Verse spinoff that would reportedly feature Gwen Stacy in the lead. But they did confirm that the two live-action Amazon Prime Video series, Silk and Spider-Man Noir, are both still in the works. For the uninitiated, Silk is the alter ego of Cindy Moon, the woman who was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker his powers. As for Spider-Man Noir, he is a Peter Parker variant who comes from a world that mirrors the ’30s prohibition era from nearly a century ago.

“We are still producing a Silk show about Cindy Moon, and Spider-Man Noir shows that are live-action television shows,” said Miller. “They’re on hold right now with the writer’s strike, but hopefully once it’s over it will get back up and going.”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

