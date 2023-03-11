 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Italy vs Wales live stream: watch the Six Nations rugby

Albert Bassili
By

Despite the somewhat uneasy state of Welsh rugby in recent weeks due to strike action, the team under the renewed leadership of Warren Gatland will be looking to score a win at Rome. Facing off against them is Italy, another team that’s had a bit of a winless streak, and while they did defeat Wales last year, they’re going into this game without Ange Capuozzo, which will sting. As such, given that redemption is on the table, the Italians have a better set of forwards, and the likeliness of a game decided in the final quarter, this is going to be an important game to watch. In the US, the official stream broadcaster is NBC, so here are the streaming services you can access that on!

Watch the Italy vs Wales live stream on Sling TV

One of the best sites to watch the Italy vs. Wales match on is SlingTV, especially since sling offers an excellent 50% off your first month, although you’ll still have to grab the peacock add-on for $5 to get access to NBC. That means you can grab the sports package, called “Orange,” for just $20, so you don’t have to spend a ton of money to watch the game today. And, if you like the content, you can continue subscribing for $40 per month afterward or maybe even switch to their complete package for $55 a month, which includes many entertainment channels, such as Vice, Discovery, and Disney Channel.

Watch the Italy vs Wales live stream on FuboTV

Fubo TV.

While it’s a bit more expensive than Sling TV, FuboTV has a vast library of channels on their ‘Pro’ tier package. It costs $75 a month, but you get 155 channels from Comedy Central to ESPN, and even the Disney Channel, as well as 1000 hours of Cloud DVR, so you can revisit your favorite sports content whenever you like. If that wasn’t enough, you also get up to ten screens to watch at home and two on the go, which is much more than some other services offer. That said, if you’re already going for the Pro package, it’s worth throwing in an extra $10 to get the Elite package which includes 4k content and nearly 300 channels.

Related

Watch the Italy vs Wales live stream on Peacock TV

The Peacock TV app.

If you don’t want to spend too much cash on channels you already have access to, Peacock is an excellent option, given that the monthly plan only costs $5 per month with ads or $10 without ads. The $10 also includes the ability to download and watch some stuff online and a 24/7 live local NBC channel, which is great if you’re the type of person who likes to watch the news a lot. Either way, the $10 is the better option if you want to watch the match without ads or issues, plus you get a ton of extra content if you don’t have any other streaming subscriptions.

Watch the Italy vs Wales live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The green Hulu logo against a white background.

While the Disney bundle from above gives you access to Hulu, it doesn’t provide access to it with Live TV, which you’ll need if you want to watch the match. Luckily, Hulu with Live TV is great and has some of the best streaming content online with thousands of shows and films, as well as access to the full gamut of live channels, from news to sports, so you can watch pretty much anything you want. That said, all that content does come at a premium, with a $70 per month price tag for the ad-supported version and $83 per month for Hulu with Live TV and Disney Plus without ads. Sadly, ESPN+ comes with ads regardless of which package you subscribe to.

Watch the Italy vs Wales live stream on YouTube with Live TV

The YouTube TV logo on a white background.

Youtube TV has one of the most comprehensive packages you’ll find at a pretty reasonable price. For $65 a month, you get access to 100+ channels, their own original content, up to six accounts and three simultaneous streams, and unlimited cloud DVR. Even better, if you’re a first-time subscriber, you get the first three months for $55 a month instead. Youtube TV also has some extra add-ons, such as the 4k streaming package for $20, which gives you unlimited streams and access to 4k content, or their entertainment bundle, which provides you access to HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz for $30 a month. So, you can customize your package if you go this route.

Watch the Italy vs Wales live stream From Abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

If you’re from the states but traveling or living abroad, then you won’t have access to the majority, if any, of these services above. As such, the only real way to get around that is to use a VPN to avoid Geoblocking, and luckily, NordVPN, our top pick for Best VPN, is having an excellent deal right now. You can grab their complete 2-year plan for just $143, which is a whopping 63% off their regular pricing and includes 1 TB of encrypted storage, which is massive. Of course, if you don’t care as much for the storage, NordVPN’s 2-year Plus package goes for $108, which includes a password manager, and their most basic 2-year Standard package goes for just $84, which is a steal!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream: Time & where to watch
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 9, 2023 10:22AM
A soccer field.

The afternoon slate of the Europa League knockout stage kicks off with Juventus taking on Freiburg in some highly anticipated soccer action. The match starts at 3 pm ET, and you may be wondering what the best way to watch the game may be. There isn’t a national TV broadcast, so the best live TV streaming services aren’t an option. But Paramount Plus has the coverage today, and its soccer coverage makes subscribing a great consideration for sports fans. Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream.
Watch the Juventus vs Freiburg live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Juventus vs Freiburg game today. This streaming service may be known for its original programming, but Paramount Plus is a worthy subscription to if you want to watch even more soccer. It’s owned by CBS, so it often provides online coverage of sporting events CBS covers. This includes games from the NCAA basketball season, the NFL, and even the PGA Tour. But soccer fans will love the coverage Paramount Plus offers, which includes full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream.

Read more
Free Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream: Time and where to watch
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 9, 2023 10:20AM
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The Europa League knockout stage is in full swing today with Roma taking on Real Sociedad. The match begins at 12:45 pm ET, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast, there is a way to watch online. Many of the best live TV streaming services will be sitting this one out, with Paramount Plus stepping up to provide the live stream. It’s a streaming service you’ll want to consider if you’re a sports fan trying to get your eyes on some soccer, and Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream.
Watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream on Paramount Plus

With Paramount Plus being the only place to watch Roma vs Real Sociedad today, you’ll want to get yourself a subscription ASAP. It may be known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, but it should be an attractive streaming service for sports lovers. Because it’s owned by CBS, it often covers games CBS is covering, and this includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional soccer games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize on it today you can use it to watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream for free.

Read more
Free Man United vs Real Betis live stream: Time and where to watch
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 9, 2023 10:18AM
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

The Europa League has reached its knockout stage, and one of the top draws today is Manchester United vs Real Betis. The match begins at 3 pm ET, and with a likely spirited environment on display in Manchester, England, you may be wondering the best place to watch. Paramount Plus has the coverage, with no national TV broadcast to speak and no way for many of the best live TV streaming services to offer coverage. But Paramount Plus knows its way around a soccer match, and it even offers a way to watch the free Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream.
Watch the Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the only place to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis today. The streaming service may be known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, but it should be an attractive subscription for sports lovers. Paramount Plus is the streaming service of CBS, and it often offers online coverage of games CBS is covering. This includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional soccer games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize on it today you can use it to watch the free Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream.

Read more