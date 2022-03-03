  1. Movies & TV

Jack Harlow will star in White Men Can’t Jump reboot film

By

After 30 years, there’s going to be a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump. But that’s not nearly as surprising as the man starring in the film. Deadline is reporting that musician Jack Harlow will headline the reboot in his first-ever professional acting role.

According to Deadline, Harlow won over producers with his screen test, which was also a first for him. One of the factors in Harlow’s favor is that he is a skilled basketball player. In fact, Harlow was recently one of the players in the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game.

Jack Harlow at the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Harlow will portray Billy Hoyle, the character originated by Woody Harrelson in the 1992 film. In that movie, Billy was a former college basketball player who used his skills to hustle players of street basketball. After winning a game against Wesley Snipes’ Sidney “Syd” Deane, Billy teamed up with his rival to go after even bigger scores. They even became friends along the way. Rosie Perez also co-starred in the film as Billy’s girlfriend, Gloria Clemente.

20th Century Studios is producing the reboot, but it’s unclear if it is being set up for a theatrical release or if it will go straight to Hulu. Since Disney purchased Fox’s entertainment assets, many of 20th Century Studios’ films have been repurposed to expand the content on Hulu or Disney+.

Charles Kidd II a.k.a. Calmatic is directing the reboot from a script by Kenya Barris (black-ish) and Doug Hall, with Barris also attached as a producer through his company, Ink Society. NBA player Blake Griffin will executive produce the new White Men Can’t Jump, alongside Hall, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, and E. Brian Dobbins.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Macbook alternatives for 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best Buy cut $300 off this ASUS gaming laptop’s price

hp asus alienware gaming laptop deals best buy dell summer sale 2020 rog zephyrus g ga502

The Mac Mini just got a $120 discount

The 2020 Mac Mini, powered by Apple's M1 chip, on a wooden surface.

This Google WiFi Mesh deal knocks $164 off a pack of three

The Google Wifi router placed on top of a table.

Powerbeats Pro drop down to $200 on Amazon

Man wearing powerbeats pro earbuds.

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard provides more control

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is now available for $150

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Three iPhones showing the steps to scan an eSIM QR code.

Meet the ‘Pirate Queen’ fighting to kill paywalls on research

Alexandra Elbakyan, founder of Sci-Hub, poses for a photo.

Walmart has fantastic 65-inch TV deals under $500 today

TCL 75 Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

These Sony noise-canceling headphones are $82 off today

Sony WHCH710N Headphones on White Background

Apple iPad Mini down to lowest price of 2022 at Amazon

2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray

Flaxseed and water bottles? Lenovo’s design experiments try it all

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga - logo

Elden Ring sales data highlights its mind-boggling success

Three soldiers about to attack in a castle.