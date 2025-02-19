Jack Ryan movie first look teases the return of John Krasinski

John Krasinski is ready for his next mission.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first look at Krasinski’s return in the Jack Ryan movie. Released on Prime Movies’ X page, the caption reads, “The next chapter begins. The Jack Ryan Movie currently in production, coming soon.”

Recommended Videos

Announced in October, the Jack Ryan movie will be an extension of the popular Prime Video series. Krasinski stars as Jack Ryan, the titular CIA analyst who became a field operative and deputy director. The series and movie are based on characters in Tom Clancy’s novels.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Krasinski is not the only cast member transitioning from the TV show to the movie. Returning actors include Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. Sienna Miller, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge, and JJ Feild round out the cast.

The next chapter begins. The Jack Ryan Movie currently in production, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/fSYHz3veOS — Prime Movies (@primemovies) February 19, 2025

Andrew Bernstein, an executive producer and director of Jack Ryan season 2, will direct the movie from a screenplay by Krasinski and Aaron Rabin. Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Andrew Form will produce. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, John Kelly, Carlton Cuse, and Clancy are executive producers.

Created for television by Cuse and Graham Roland, the Jack Ryan TV series premiered in August 2018 on Prime Video. The series ran for four seasons and 30 episodes, ending its run in July 2023. Jack Ryan remains one of Prime Video’s most-watched series globally.

The Jack Ryan movie does not have a release date. The Amazon MGM Studios film will be produced in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance. It’s unclear if the movie will start in theaters or go directly to streaming on Prime Video.