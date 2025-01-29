 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in thriller from M. Night Shyamalan … and Nicholas Sparks?

By
Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent.
Apple TV+

Jake Gyllenhaal teaming up with M. Night Shyamalan makes sense. Gyllenhaal joining a movie from Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook is one of the most surprising stories of the day.

Per Deadline, Gyllenhaal is set to star in a supernatural romantic thriller based on an original story by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. Shyamalan and Sparks will write a screenplay and a novel, respectively, inspired by the same original idea. The movie and novel will be adapted to fit their respective mediums. However, each project will be based on the same characters and ideas.

Recommended Videos

The InSneider first reported the news of Gyllenhaal’s involvement with Shyamalan, who will also direct.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Warner Bros. is in negotiations to distribute the romantic thriller in theaters. Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures will produce the film. Executive producers include Shyamalan, Sparks, Ashwin Rajan, Theresa Park, and Marc Bienstock.

Gyllenhaal is preparing to star alongside Denzel Washington in William Shakespeare’s Othello, which opens next month on Broadway. In 2024, Gyllenhaal starred in Prime Video’s reimagining of Road House, the 1980s action movie starring Patrick Swayze, and Presumed Innocent, the Apple TV+ legal thriller based on Scott Turow’s 1987 novel of the same name.

Since the success of 2019’s Split, Shyamalan has remained extremely active. The Oscar nominee wrote and directed 2021’s Old, 2023’s Knock at the Cabin, and 2024’s Trap. In addition to his film work, Shyamalan was the showrunner and executive producer of Servant, the Apple TV+ horror series that lasted four seasons from 2019 to 2023.

Sparks is one of the most successful novelists in Hollywood. 11 of his books have been adapted into feature films, including 2002’s A Walk to Remember, 2004’s The Notebook, 2010’s Dear John, and 2012’s The Lucky One. Sparks’ latest novel, Counting Miracles, became a New York Times best-seller and will be adapted into a film by Amazon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The White Lotus season 3 trailer: What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand
Three women sit at a table in The White Lotus season 3.

Mike White's Emmy-winning series is heading to Thailand for another drama-fueled vacation in The White Lotus season 3.
"What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand," Michelle Monahan's Jaclyn says to friends Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Laurie (Carrie Coon). Like the previous two iterations, The White Lotus season 3 will explore the guests and employees over one week at a Thai resort. The social satire promises to include mystery, lies, and deception. And one person will be leaving in a bodybag.
"Our hotel is the best in the world," an employee says in the trailer. "At the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person.”

The season 3 ensemble includes Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in February 2025
A woman stands over a railing in Parthenope.

January has been a slow month for new theatrical releases. That's to be expected, considering the month carries the nickname "Dumpuary," which signals the movies in January and February that studios release without much hope for critical acclaim and box office returns. Flight Risk is the latest addition to the Dumpuary canon.

Dumpuary doesn't always mean "bad." Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is a solid heist movie, while Steven Soderbergh crafted a nifty ghost story in Presence. As we look toward February, Captain America: Brave New World is at the top of the slate for new releases. Beyond Captain America, there is a slew of underrated movies in February, including an A24 coming-of-age story, a Mubi thriller, and an end-of-the-world romance.
Parthenope (February 7 in theaters)
Parthenope | Official Trailer HD | A24
Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino has not directed a movie since 2021's The Hand of God, which received an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film. The movie was about a young male coming of age in 1980s Italy. His new film for A24, Parthenope, spotlights a young woman's search for love and happiness.
Parthenope (Celeste Dalla Porta) was named after the city in Naples. As she becomes a young woman, Parthenope garners attention from everyone in her orbit: teenagers, young adults, and old professionals. It's Parthenope's boyfriends who obsess over her the most. Like most of Sorrentino's films, Parthenope uses the picturesque Italian setting to his advantage in this coming-of-age tale.
Bring Them Down (February 7 in theaters)
BRING THEM DOWN | Official Trailer | Coming Soon
It's a showdown between Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott in Bring Them Down. Set in Ireland, Abbott plays Michael, a shepherd who takes over for his ill father, Ray (Colm Meaney). Michael becomes embroiled in a dispute involving a rival farmer, Gary (Paul Ready), and his son, Jack (Keoghan).
The ensuing conflict brings out the worst in both sides, especially Michael, who holds a dark family secret that could destroy his family. Keoghan is known for bringing chaotic energy to his characters, like he did in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Saltburn. Combine that with the steadiness of Abbott, and Bring Them Down becomes a fascinating cat-and-mouse thriller.
When I'm Ready (February 7 in theaters, February 14 on digital)
When I'm Ready | Official Trailer
What would you do if the world was coming to an end? Who would you spend your final days with? Rose (June Schreiner) and Michael (Andrew Ortenberg) pick to experience humanity's impending doom together in Andrew Johnson's When I'm Ready. The last-ditch effort to destroy an asteroid hurling toward Earth fails, meaning humanity has less than a week until impact.
With extinction imminent, Rose and Michael embark on a road trip to experience the world's pleasures one last time. One of the tasks on Rose's list is to see her grandmother before dying. As the young lovers trek across the country, they interact with an eclectic group of individuals, including Julia (Lauren Cohan) and Keith (Dermot Mulroney). For those needing a little carpe diem inspiration, When I'm Ready feels like that kind of movie.

Read more
Dennis Quaid plays a notorious serial killer in Happy Face teaser trailer
A killer sits across from a woman in Happy Face.

Dennis Quaid transforms into a notorious serial killer in the teaser trailer for Happy Face, an upcoming crime drama at Paramount+.
Happy Face is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore, played by Annaleigh Ashford. As a teenager, Moore discovered her father (Quaid) was the Happy Face serial killer. With her father behind bars, Moore changed her name to disassociate herself from her family's name that lived in infamy. Decades later, Melissa is forced to confront the incarcerated killer after an innocent man faces the death penalty for a crime her father committed.
"Every violent act is a rock dropped in water," Ashford says in the trailer. "If you stay silent, the ripples of trauma just keep pulling everyone they touch underneath."

Moore's story served as the basis of the Happy Face podcast and her autobiography, Shattered Silence

Read more