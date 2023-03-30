 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

James Bond fans offered truly unique experience, at a price

Trevor Mogg
By

James Bond fans now have a chance to live out their wildest 007 fantasies, though the opportunity comes with a hefty price tag.

Bespoke luxury travel firm Black Tomato has partnered with 007 franchise owner Eon Productions to create a highly immersive Bond-themed experience lasting 12 days and costing 30,000 British pounds (about $37,000) per person.

Related Videos

The unique offering is part of ongoing celebrations to mark 60 years of James Bond movies following the first one, Dr. No, in 1962.

The 007 experience, called The Assignment, is a fixed, 12-night immersion into the never-a-dull-moment world of the fictional British secret agent.

In true Bond style, the adventure kicks off in London and continues through Paris, Monaco, and Lake Como, before ending in a spectacular finale in Venice.

Black Tomato presents the daily schedule on its website, detailing experiences that include a high-speed chase along London’s River Thames in the Sunseeker Superhawk speedboat used in The World Is Not Enough (1995).

You’ll also drop by London’s oldest restaurant — Rules — a favored haunt of Q, Moneypenny, and M, and which served as a location in Spectre (2015).

There’s a helicopter ride over Austria’s Ötztal Alps, too, which also featured in Spectre, and a yacht ride in the French Riviera to the Casino de Monte-Carlo, which Bond fans will recognize from GoldenEye (1995).

The trip comes to a dramatic climax in the beautiful Italian city of Venice. Here you’ll follow the path of the Campo San Barnaba and Sotoportego Speron d’Oro, where Bond pursued Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale (2006), before finishing off with a sumptuous “unbookable” dinner on the Venetian island of Murano.

A tailor-made tour is also available, though it has to last at least five nights and include at least two destinations. Still, prices for this option are a little more affordable, starting at 15,000 British pounds (about $18,500).

To design the experience, Black Tomato’s dedicated “James Bond Travel Experts” will discuss with you your specific 007 interests, whether it’s locations, experiences, or particular Bond movies.

“Given this significant 60th-anniversary milestone for EON and Bond, it is an apt moment to officially celebrate some of the extraordinary locations from Bond’s film history over the past six decades,” Ali James, location manager for Eon, said in an interview last year when plans for the 007 travel experience were unveiled.

For more Bond content, check out our carefully curated collection of the top 10 Bond movies.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
What Amazon’s MGM deal means for James Bond, Rocky, and other franchises
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die.

Hollywood is buzzing about Amazon's purchase of MGM Holdings and its massive library of movie and TV franchises, which reportedly accounts for approximately 4,000 individual films and 17,000 hours of TV content. To say that it's a big deal is an understatement, as the $8.45 billion deal provides an injection of well-known entertainment properties into Amazon's future plans at a time when Amazon Prime Video has struggled to match the brand recognition of in-house series and movie franchises owned by competitors like Netflix and Disney+.

So what does it all mean for the James Bond and Rocky franchises, among other MGM properties?

Read more
Billie Eilish meets James Bond in No Time To Die music video

Billie Eilish - No Time To Die

American musician and multiple Grammy Award nominee Billie Eilish recorded the theme song for No Time To Die, the upcoming 25th installment of the James Bond movie franchise, and now the official music video for the song has premiered. Titled No Time To Die (obviously), the black-and-white video features Eilish singing against a backdrop of scenes from the film.

Read more
Coronavirus concerns delay release of James Bond film No Time to Die
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die.

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, has long been scheduled for an April 10 release. Now, due to concerns about coronavirus, it has been postponed until November.

While the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has made an impact on technology shows and threatens to disrupt the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the No Time to Die change marks the first instance of a Hollywood tentpole shifting its strategy due to the pandemic. The Hollywood Reporter says the spy franchise now will commence its run seven months later, on November 12 in the U.K. and November 25 in the U.S.

Read more