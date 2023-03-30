James Bond fans offered truly unique experience, at a price

James Bond fans now have a chance to live out their wildest 007 fantasies, though the opportunity comes with a hefty price tag.

Bespoke luxury travel firm Black Tomato has partnered with 007 franchise owner Eon Productions to create a highly immersive Bond-themed experience lasting 12 days and costing 30,000 British pounds (about $37,000) per person.

The unique offering is part of ongoing celebrations to mark 60 years of James Bond movies following the first one, Dr. No, in 1962.

The 007 experience, called The Assignment, is a fixed, 12-night immersion into the never-a-dull-moment world of the fictional British secret agent.

In true Bond style, the adventure kicks off in London and continues through Paris, Monaco, and Lake Como, before ending in a spectacular finale in Venice.

Black Tomato presents the daily schedule on its website, detailing experiences that include a high-speed chase along London’s River Thames in the Sunseeker Superhawk speedboat used in The World Is Not Enough (1995).

You’ll also drop by London’s oldest restaurant — Rules — a favored haunt of Q, Moneypenny, and M, and which served as a location in Spectre (2015).

There’s a helicopter ride over Austria’s Ötztal Alps, too, which also featured in Spectre, and a yacht ride in the French Riviera to the Casino de Monte-Carlo, which Bond fans will recognize from GoldenEye (1995).

The trip comes to a dramatic climax in the beautiful Italian city of Venice. Here you’ll follow the path of the Campo San Barnaba and Sotoportego Speron d’Oro, where Bond pursued Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale (2006), before finishing off with a sumptuous “unbookable” dinner on the Venetian island of Murano.

A tailor-made tour is also available, though it has to last at least five nights and include at least two destinations. Still, prices for this option are a little more affordable, starting at 15,000 British pounds (about $18,500).

To design the experience, Black Tomato’s dedicated “James Bond Travel Experts” will discuss with you your specific 007 interests, whether it’s locations, experiences, or particular Bond movies.

“Given this significant 60th-anniversary milestone for EON and Bond, it is an apt moment to officially celebrate some of the extraordinary locations from Bond’s film history over the past six decades,” Ali James, location manager for Eon, said in an interview last year when plans for the 007 travel experience were unveiled.

