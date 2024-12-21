James Gunn says Superman trailer is most viewed in history of DC and Warner Bros.

It seems like the Superman hype is very, very real. James Gunn announced via X that the trailer for Superman was the most-watched trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.

“Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros,” Gunn wrote. “This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!”

Recommended Videos

Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and,… pic.twitter.com/Ry3aGA88Zl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2024

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The movie stars David Corenswet as the titular character, and the first teaser for the film was released on December 19. The chatter online around the trailer has mostly focused on the bright color palette and the introduction of Krypto, Superman’s dog, both of which suggest that the movie will have a lighter tone than the Zack Snyder films we’ve gotten lately.

In speaking with Deadline about the movie, Gunn said that Superman was “a movie about kindness. It was a movie about being good.”

“I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or politics, are doing their best to get by and are trying to be good people despite what it might seem like to the other side or what that other side might be, and I think this movie is about that,” he added.

The movie hits theaters on July 11, and it seems like this teaser is just the beginning of a long promotional campaign.