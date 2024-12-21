 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

James Gunn says Superman trailer is most viewed in history of DC and Warner Bros.

By
Superman walks with a concerned look on his face.
Warner Bros. Pictures/DC

It seems like the Superman hype is very, very real. James Gunn announced via X that the trailer for Superman was the most-watched trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.

“Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros,” Gunn wrote. “This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!”

Recommended Videos

Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and,… pic.twitter.com/Ry3aGA88Zl

&mdash; James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2024

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The movie stars David Corenswet as the titular character, and the first teaser for the film was released on December 19. The chatter online around the trailer has mostly focused on the bright color palette and the introduction of Krypto, Superman’s dog, both of which suggest that the movie will have a lighter tone than the Zack Snyder films we’ve gotten lately.

Related

In speaking with Deadline about the movie, Gunn said that Superman was “a movie about kindness. It was a movie about being good.”

“I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or politics, are doing their best to get by and are trying to be good people despite what it might seem like to the other side or what that other side might be, and I think this movie is about that,” he added.

The movie hits theaters on July 11, and it seems like this teaser is just the beginning of a long promotional campaign.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
James Gunn shares first look at Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in Superman
A boy puts his thumb up and poses for a picture.

James Gunn has shared the first look at Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in Superman.

On X (formerly Twitter), Gunn celebrated the anniversary of Olsen's 1941 debut in the comics. Gunn shared multiple photos of Olsen, including an image of Gisondo in costume.
“Happy Anniversary to Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen, who debuted on this day in 1941 (although he did appear earlier as “office boy” in Action Comics 6),” Gunn wrote in the caption. “Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster & Bob Maxwell. I can’t wait for you to see @SkylerGisondo’s portrayal in #Superman on July 11, 2025. @dcofficial @superman."
Olsen is a young photographer at the Daily Planet who works alongside Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Read more
James Gunn’s Superman wraps filming: ‘I am forever grateful’
James Gunn smiles for a photo on the left with a Superman logo on the right.

That's a wrap on James Gunn's Superman. 

In a social media post, Gunn announced the completion of filming on Superman, which soars into theaters next summer. Gunn, the writer and director of Superman, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to those involved in the production.

Read more
Superman wraps filming in Cleveland, as James Gunn shares update on production
James Gunn smiles on the left while David Corenswet puts on his uniform on the right.

Clark Kent has left Cleveland.

After six weeks of filming, Superman has wrapped production in Cleveland. To celebrate the occasion, James Gunn took to social media to thank the Ohio city for its hospitality and the "wonderful, kind, and accommodating" residents.

Read more