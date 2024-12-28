 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

James Mangold didn’t want ‘Walk Hard’ to stop him from making music biopics

By
Walk Hard The Dewey Cox Story.
Columbia Pictures

Every time a new music biopic hits theaters, people make some sort of joke about how Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story should have killed the genre completely. Director James Mangold should take those comments more personally than most, given that the movie Walk Hard is most directly parodying is his 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.

Instead of taking the suggestion to heart, though, Mangold has made another music biopic with A Complete Unknown. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mangold explained why he didn’t want to let all the Walk Hard jokes deter him.

“I found Walk Hard hilarious,” Mangold explained. “But I also never understood why satire would negate making the real thing anymore. I wasn’t frightened off any more than Robert Eggers should be frightened of making a monster movie in the face of Young Frankenstein or if another filmmaker might be frightened of making a Western in the face of Blazing Saddles. It’s unfair to say that if someone makes a satire of a genre, it somehow has put a tombstone in the genre for all time. That seems a little ludicrous to me.”

Recommended Videos

Mangold did acknowledge that the genre became slightly less popular in the wake of Walk Hard, but he didn’t think that was because of the movie.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“That was just that they had run their course for that moment,” he said. “It takes so long to make a movie that I don’t think things operate in quite the instantaneous fashion where everyone suddenly stays away.”

Related

Ultimately, what bothered Mangold the most about Walk Hard wasn’t the jokes, but the fact that it got a much bigger budget than the movie it was making fun of.

“I was more unnerved that the studio who made the movie paid twice as much for Walk Hard and refused to pay half as much for Walk the Line,” he said.

He added that no filmmaker should take satire of their work too seriously. He clearly doesn’t. “We live in an age of such irony that sometimes there’s good cliches to avoid, but there’s also some things that we should hold on to,” the director explained. “Trope is not a negative word if you look it up.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
We really didn’t expect these two new contraptions from LG
LG's new gear for shoes.

LG’s long list of tech goodies has just grown even longer after it unveiled a couple of contraptions for shoes and sneakers.

Previous

Read more
5 technologies you didn’t know came from Ukraine
Computer circuit board.

All the world has its eyes on Ukraine right now as Russia continues its invasion of the country. We're discovering plenty of admirable qualities of the oft-overlooked nation. While its snarky grandmothers have become legendary, what may not be making it into the spotlight is Ukraine's long history of innovation. Despite decades of Soviet oppression, Ukrainian-born scientists, inventors, and engineers have made huge contributions to the products many of use and love today. As the country continues to be under threat, it's worth stopping to appreciate some of the little-known advances its people have gifted the world.
High-capacity hard drives

Lubomyr Romankiw grew up in Zhovkva, a western Ukrainian city just north of Lviv. He fled to Canada at the beginning of Soviet rule and earned his degree in Alberta, followed by a masters and Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. From there, he went to work at IBM and secured more than 65 patents, many of which helped set the foundation for modern computing.

Read more
LG’s fully wireless StanbyMe is the touchscreen TV you didn’t know you wanted
LG StanbyMe TV.

CES 2022 might be right around the corner, but LG figured it would drop a little teaser in our laps as a taste of what's to come in January. The company released a few details about two of its latest lifestyle-oriented TV designs: An OLED TV with a motorized fabric cover and a battery-powered 27-inch screen that can roll around your home, going pretty much anywhere you need it to be. Here's what we know so far.
LG StanbyMe

LG's quirky new StanbyMe TV looks like someone took an iMac G4 screen and mounted it to a rolling coat rack. And given its capabilities, that description isn't far from the truth. In fact, the StanbyMe is a fully portable smart TV with a built-in rechargeable battery and fully adjustable rolling stand. It has a custom interface that you can control with a remote or just by touching it. And it functions as a wireless external monitor for smartphones and laptops via screen mirroring.

Read more