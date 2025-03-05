 Skip to main content
Jaws 50th anniversary: Find out when the shark thriller heads to theaters and Peacock

Cue the music because Jaws swims into theaters for its 50th anniversary.

Steven Spielberg’s iconic shark thriller will be rereleased in theaters this summer from August 29 through September 4. Before the Labor Day screenings, the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival will host the first theatrical screening in April to commemorate the anniversary.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will host Jaws Movie Party screenings over May’s Memorial Day weekend. These screenings will include a special menu and limited-edition popcorn buckets and merchandise. Additionally, special Jaws on the Water screenings will take place in Martha’s Vineyard, where the film was shot, and Lake Travis in Austin.

Jaws: The Exhibition will open at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles this September. Tickets are now on sale. Fans will be able to see the last surviving shark Spielberg used during filming.

Those who cannot attend a special screening can watch Jaws at home when it arrives on Peacock starting June 15.  Jaws, Jaws 3-D, and Jaws: The Revenge will all be available to stream.

Jaws Official Trailer #1 - Richard Dreyfuss, Steven Spielberg Movie (1975) HD

For fans who crave physical media, a 50th-anniversary edition of Jaws will be rereleased this summer on digital and disc with all-new bonus material.

Based on Peter Benchley’s novel of the same name, Jaws follows the efforts of police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), oceanographer Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) to kill a great white shark that has been terrorizing the small New England tourist town of Amity Island.

Jaws was released in theaters on June 20, 1975. Jaws quickly became one of Spielberg’s best movies and a box office sensation, grossing over $477 million worldwide on a $9 million budget. Jaws became the gold standard for summer blockbusters and ushered in a new era of filmmaking. Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Jaws won three: Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

