Jennifer Coolidge says she hopes Jon Gries’s Greg ‘gets it’ in ‘White Lotus’ season 3

By
Jon Gries and Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
HBO

For the first two seasons of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya was one of the central figures. Coolidge won two Emmys for her work on the show, and now, the third season is underway without her.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Coolidge explained how jealous she was of the show’s cast, which filmed the season in Thailand.

“In the first episode [of season three], I felt like — Oh, this is going to be really good!” she explained. “I just felt like everything he [White] set up — it’s really eerie — you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet. My guess? Something’s going to go horribly wrong. I think it’s really going to go wrong,” she said. “Mike White, he wants us to have it all, I think. I can’t wait.”

When it was suggested that she should show up as her evil twin, she made it clear that a return is unlikely. “I know! Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening. It doesn’t matter — they don’t need me,” she said. “Mike White can tell a story better than anybody.”

Coolidge added that she also has taken note of Jon Gries’s return as Greg, who played her boyfriend in the show’s first two seasons. Now going by Gary, Gries’s Greg was a sinister figure by the end of season 2, and Tanya suspected that he was planning to kill her.

“As you know, Jon Gries has shown up. I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him,” he said. Coolidge only wants the best for her former colleagues.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
