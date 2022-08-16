Out of the original lineup of Marvel Studios movies, the one film that never got a sequel was The Incredible Hulk. That’s because the solo Hulk movie rights are still tied up with Universal, while Marvel had the rights to use Bruce Banner’s alter ego as a supporting character in other MCU films. Fortunately, that deal did not extend to television, which is why She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will finally get to expand the MCU’s Hulk mythos for the first time since 2008. But make no mistake: She-Hulk is much more than just a female Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany stars in the series as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and the closest thing that he has to a sister. When the series begins, Jennifer is a successful Deputy District Attorney and blissfully free of any superhuman abilities. But in the preview clip below, we get to see where Jennifer’s life went off track as she and Bruce find themselves facing an unexpected threat.

Although the circumstances are different from Jennifer’s comic book origin, the result is the same: The intermingling of Jen’s blood and Bruce’s blood passes on his gift and his curse. It’s unclear if a blood transfusion from Bruce could create an army of Hulks. But just a little bit of his blood has transformed Jennifer. And she really isn’t happy about that.

In the next clip, Bruce attempts to show Jennifer the ropes while training her in how to utilize her immense strength. However, Jennifer has no interest in becoming a superhero. That said, Bruce is also able to show her the upside of being a Hulk.

The problem with Jennifer’s secret identity is that she doesn’t have one. Everyone knows she’s the She-Hulk. But with that misfortunate also comes opportunity. Because of her legal expertise and her powers, the law firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway has hired Jen to become the new face of its superhuman law division. This means that she’s going to leverage some of her fame in the firm’s new TV campaign, which you can see below.

Tim Roth is reprising his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination from The Incredible Hulk. He will be joined by guest stars Benedict Wong as Wong and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The show’s regular cast members include Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Jon Bass as Todd, and Jameela Jamil as Titania.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will premiere this Thursday, August 18, on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations