Jimmy Smits and John Lithgow will return for Dexter: Resurrection

By
Jimmy Smitts and John Lithgow in Dexter.
Showtime

Two of Dexter Morgan’s greatest adversaries are returning for Dexter: Resurrection. Jimmy Smits and John Lithgow are set to reprise their respective roles as Miguel Prado and Arthur Mitchell aka the Trinity Killer despite the fact that both of them were killed off in the original Dexter series.

Deadine broke the news about Smits and Lithgow’s respective returns. This will mark the second time that Lithgow has come back to the franchise after appearing in Dexter: New Blood. Lithgow had a co-starring role in last year’s Conclave and he was recently cast as Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. Smits has a long list of dramatic credits to his name, including NYPD Blue, L.A. Law, The West Wing, and Sons of Anarchy. He has also played Bail Organa in the Star Wars universe for over two decades, with appearances in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In the third season of Dexter, Smits’ character was a district attorney who befriended Dexter and shared some of his appetite for murder. When Miguel went too far with his murders, Dexter was forced to kill him. Lithgow’s Trinity Killer was initially admired by Dexter for being able to pull off his double life as a serial killer and a family man. But once Trinity and Dexter began hunting each other, the former made the latter regret not killing him sooner by murdering Dexter’s wife, Rita, and leaving their infant son, Harrison, covered in blood.

Presumably Smits and Lithgow will either appear in flashbacks or as visions in Dexter’s present. Dexter has been no stranger to hallucinating the dead before, as seen by his frequent conversations with his late adoptive father, Harry Morgan (James Remar).

As revealed in the first episode of Dexter: Original Sin, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) survived being shot by his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), and both will return for Dexter: Resurrection. Remar will also be back as Harry, and so will David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista. However, Jennifer Carpenter recently confirmed that she will not reprise her role as Dexter’s late sister, Debra.

Earlier this year, Uma Thurman joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection as a woman named Charley. Peter Dinklage is also set to co-star on the show as Leon Prater, with Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell, Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre, Eric Stonestreet as Al, and David Dastmalchian as Gareth.

Dexter: Resurrection is expected to premiere on Showtime later this year.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years.
