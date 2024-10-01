John Wick returns to theaters for 10th anniversary, will feature Ballerina sneak peek

Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back. Ten years ago, Keanu Reeves uttered that iconic phrase in John Wick. This November, fans can experience that famous line in all of its glory on the big screen when John Wick returns to theaters for its 10th anniversary.

On November 3 and 6, Lionsgate and Fathom Events are teaming up to re-release John Wick in select theaters. The 10th-anniversary screenings will feature an exclusive sneak peek of Ballerina, the upcoming spinoff in the John Wick universe. Set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, a young dancer who studies to become an assassin with the Ruska Roma criminal organization.

John Wick 10th Anniversary (2024) Official Trailer - Keanu Reeves

In the franchise’s first film, Reeves plays John Wick, a former hit man who retired to live a normal life with his wife, Helen (Bridget Moynahan). After Helen’s death, a grieving John is attacked by Russian thugs, who steal his car and kill his puppy. Fueled by revenge, John comes out of retirement to kill the men who wronged him, and his return sets off a chain of events that disrupts New York City’s criminal underworld.

Released in October 2014, John Wick became a surprise hit, grossing over $86 million on a budget between $20 million and $30 million. John Wick reestablished Reeves as a leading man and spawned one of the unlikeliest action franchises in modern cinema.

John Wick’s success led to three sequels: John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, and John Wick: Chapter 4. A fifth installment is being written. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina marks the first spinoff film, with another movie about Donnie Yen’s Caine in development.

In television, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a limited series about a young Winston in 1970s New York, aired on Peacock in fall 2023. Other television projects on the way include a series about the High Table and an anime TV show.

Visit Fathom Events for more screening information.