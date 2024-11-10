‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ actor says he was in ‘the worst film ever made’

It’s fair to say that Joker: Folie à Deux did not receive the same kind of warm reception as its predecessor. The movie was a flop both critically and commercially, and now, one of the actors who appeared in the film is publicly trashing it. Comedian Tim Dillon, who has a small role in the film, recently called it “the worst film ever made” during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces,” he explained. “And then I think [they said], ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane.”

Dillon added: “It has no plot. We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, ‘What the f–k is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.’ We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is.”

Whether you agree with Dillon’s diagnosis or not, it’s pretty clear that audiences were not happy with the final product. Joker: Folie à Deux was reviled by almost everyone who saw it and failed to make even half of what its predecessor did.