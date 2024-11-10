 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ actor says he was in ‘the worst film ever made’

By
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix hold microphones in Joker 2.
Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s fair to say that Joker: Folie à Deux did not receive the same kind of warm reception as its predecessor. The movie was a flop both critically and commercially, and now, one of the actors who appeared in the film is publicly trashing it. Comedian Tim Dillon, who has a small role in the film, recently called it “the worst film ever made” during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces,” he explained. “And then I think [they said], ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane.”

Joker: Folie À Deux | Official Trailer

Dillon added: “It has no plot. We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, ‘What the f–k is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.’ We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is.”

Recommended Videos

Whether you agree with Dillon’s diagnosis or not, it’s pretty clear that audiences were not happy with the final product. Joker: Folie à Deux was reviled by almost everyone who saw it and failed to make even half of what its predecessor did.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Like Joker 2? Then watch these 3 movies right now
The Joker stands in front of two cops in an elevator in "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Love it or hate it, 2019's Joker was a global phenomenon. Todd Phillips' origin story for Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), aka the Joker, became a critical success — it won two Oscars and one Golden Lion — and a financial juggernaut with a worldwide gross of over $1 billion. Five years later, Phillips and Phoenix reteamed for the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, while also recruiting the services of Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn.

Like its predecessor, Joker 2 will be extremely polarizing. Folie à Deux has already received more negative reviews than Joker, and its box office haul will be significantly less than the billion-dollar mark reached by its predecessor. However, there will still inevitably be many fans of the agent of chaos. If you're looking for more films like Joker 2, try one of these three movies below.
Nightcrawler (2014)

Read more
Congratulations, Hollywood, you’ve ruined the Joker for good
Joker sits at a table while Harley Quin sits behind him.

This weekend, Joaquin Phoenix returns to his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, in Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux. Ostensibly a sequel to Joker, Folie à Deux is less a continuation of the story begun in the 2019 film and more a denouement of it. It takes big swings, but it seems to have lost the plot. That's largely because, like its predecessor, it lacks a basic understanding of the titular character. The critical and expected commercial underperformance of Folie à Deux hints that Hollywood has done what it always has and milked every last drop from the Joker cow.

Once upon a time, the Clown Prince of Crime was an icon of the comic book world, a titan of entertainment with more lives than Catwoman. People used words like "complex" and "three-dimensional" to describe him, separating him from the cheap villains he once shared the spotlight with. A few years ago, the Joker was a precious role that earned Oscars for his performers and elevated any project it was a part of. Flash-forward to now, and what you have is a ghost of what once was, a joke that has been told so many times that it no longer has a punch line. Because, now that the Joker has gone from villain to antihero to champion of the oppressed, what's left for him to be other than a joke himself?
Let the Joker laugh

Read more
Hoopla offers a library of Joker and Harley Quinn comics timed to Folie à Deux
Joker sits at a table while Harley Quin sits behind him.

One of the most anticipated releases of the fall, Joker: Folie à Deux, is being met with a somewhat cooler reception than the first film. If you're looking for great content about Joker and Harley Quinn, though, the movie theater is not the only place you can find it.

Timed to the movie's release, Hoopla, an online reading service that partners with local libraries, has announced that they have a collection of comics and other media related to the superhero spinoff. In fact, they have an entire Joker collection that features Joker and Harley Quinn comics, as well as the soundtracks to both films and Harlequin, Lady Gaga's new album, which was released to tie in with the film. The collection also includes Hoopla's exclusive collection of DC Manga, including Joker: One Operation Joker. In total, the collection includes more than 50 comic books and albums to explore.

Read more