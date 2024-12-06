 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

2024’s most polarizing movie now has a streaming release date on Max

By
Joker sits at a table while Harley Quin sits behind him.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Arthur Fleck is singing and dancing his way to Max this month. Joker: Folie à Deux will be available to stream on Max starting on Friday, December 13. It will then make its HBO linear debut at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14.

Polarizing doesn’t even begin to describe Joker: Folie à Deux. Most audiences and critics completely rejected Todd Phillips’ musical. In his two-star review for Digital Trends, A.A. Dowd wrote: “The Joker sequel is unlikely to satisfy old fans or convert new ones.”

Recommended Videos

Two years after murdering Murray Franklin on live television, Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) has been committed to Arkham State Hospital, where he awaits his trial. Joker has been elevated to hero status in Gotham, but Arthur suffers from an identity crisis inside Arkham. Arthur’s outlook on life changes after meeting fellow patient Harleen “Lee” Quinzel (Lady Gaga). The duo expresses their love through song and dance as Arthur “finds the music that’s always been inside him.”

Besides Phoenix and Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux stars Brendan Gleeson as Jackie Sullivan, Catherine Keener as Maryanne Stewart, Steve Coogan as Paddy Meyers, Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent, and Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. Besides directing, Phillips co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver based on characters from DC.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While Joker became a resounding success, Folie à Deux will go down as a critical and commercial failure. The Joker sequel has a “D” Cinemascore and a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes. Made on an estimated $200 million budget, Folie à Deux grossed $206 million worldwide. Warner Bros. is expected to lose up to $200 million on Folie à Deux.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The most acclaimed movie of 2024 finally has a trailer
A man smokes a cigarette and looks down.

A24 has found its 2025 Oscars contender in The Brutalist, Brady Corbet's upcoming American epic.

In the first trailer for The Brutalist, Adrien Brody stars as László Toth, a Hungarian Jewish Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to America to create a better life with his wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones). Upon settling in Pennsylvania, László meets Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), a powerful businessman who hires him to design a community center. The film spans 30 years of László's life, chronicling his unstable relationship with Erzsébet and his pursuit of the American dream.

Read more
One of the summer’s best movies now has a Peacock streaming release date
Three people stand on the poster with a tornado for Twisters.

If you feel it, stream it. Twisters begins streaming exclusively on Peacock on November 15, 2024.

Twisters, the standalone sequel to 1996's Twister, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos. After a tragic encounter with a tornado, Kate (Edgar-Jones) abandons storm-chasing to study weather patterns behind a desk in New York City. Kate's friend Javi (Ramos) convinces Kate to chase storms with him for one week in tornado alley to implement new technology to revolutionize warning systems.

Read more
Is this critically acclaimed movie 2024’s most entertaining psychological thriller?
Ralph Fiennes dressed as a pope looks to his left.

"We're about to choose the most famous man in the world," Ralph Fiennes' Cardinal Thomas Lawrence dramatically states in the new trailer for Conclave, Edward Berger's psychological thriller from Focus Features.

After the pope's surprising death, Lawrence is tasked with organizing the conclave — the assembly of cardinals tasked with electing a new pope. The cardinals convene at the Vatican to determine the next leader of the Catholic Church. However, Lawrence discovers a shocking secret about the former pope that affects several potential successors. "These secrets could shake the foundations of the Church," teases the official synopsis.

Read more