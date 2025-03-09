 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Jon Bernthal promises that his Punisher special will not be ‘Punisher-lite’

By
Jon Bernthal stands as the Punisher and stares.
Netflix

Jon Bernthal’s return as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again is just the first time we’ll be seeing his character. Bernthal is set to headline a Punisher special for Disney+ in 2026, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he offered a sense of what the tone of that special will be.

“I care very deeply about Frank, I’m really grateful that I’m getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve. We’re giving it our all and we’re trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we’re going to turn our back on the audience — it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be light, and I think it’s the version that this character deserves and I’m just beyond honored and grateful that we get the opportunity,” he explained.

Bernthal is co-writing the project with Reinaldo Marcus Green, and suggested that the tone would be similar to that of the Punisher Netflix series, which ran from 2017 to 2019.

Recommended Videos

“It’s going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It’s not going to be easy. I don’t know if that’s the Netflix tone then that’s what it’s going to be,” he said. “It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Bernthal first played Frank Castle, a grieving father who becomes a vigilante, on Daredevil in 2016 before appearing in his own spin-off series a year later. The Punisher special is currently set to air alongside the second season of Daredevil in 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Marvel reveals 2025 Disney+ TV slate, including Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man
Matt Murdock walks and stares while wearing glasses.

Marvel Studios unveiled its upcoming 2025 TV slate on Disney+ in a new look-ahead teaser that aired during the Agatha All Along finale. The footage included the first looks at Marvel's three live-action series in 2025: Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man. 

First up is Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4, 2025. The series features the returns of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox and D'Onofrio played the same roles in Netflix's Daredevil from 2015-2018. Also returning for Born Again are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Read more
Daredevil: Born Again has an official premiere date on Disney+
Charlie Cox as Daredevil on Disney+.

It's been almost a decade since Netflix first debuted Daredevil, and in those years, a lot has happened in the Marvel universe. Now, we know exactly when that show's sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again, will hit Disney+: March 3, 2025.

The news was announced at New York Comic Con, where show stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio made a surprise appearance. During the panel, which was titled Marvel Fanfare With CB Cebulski, they also premiered a sneak preview of the series.

Read more
Marvel believes Daredevil: Born Again will be as loved as X-Men ’97
Daredevil stands on top of a building and stares.

Matt Murdock will have his hands full protecting the people of New York City in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox returns as Murdock/Daredevil, the role he originated for three seasons on Netflix's Daredevil. While the spirit of the blind crimefighter will remain the same, Daredevil enters an entirely new universe full of new challenges in Born Again. Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum compared Cox's return as Daredevil to another revived show, X-Men '97.

Read more