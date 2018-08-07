Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series gets one of TV’s biggest budgets

Share

Star Wars is one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises and Jon Favreau’s upcoming live-action series that expands the sci-fi saga is getting one of television’s biggest budgets.

Last year, HBO made headlines with the news that the final season of Game of Thrones could cost the network more than $15 million for each of the six episodes that will conclude the hit show’s run (for a total budget of approximately $90 million). Raising the bar even higher was Star Trek: Discovery, which reportedly cost CBS between $8 million and $8.5 million an episode for its first, 15-episode season, bringing its total budget to more than $120 million.

Possibly the highest series budget of all time, however, is the $1 billion Amazon Studios is reportedly paying for five seasons of an upcoming series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings saga.

Favreau is an executive producer on the Star Wars series and is currently writing the script for it. The series will debut on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming video service scheduled to launch in late 2019.

Previously, Favreau revealed that the series will be set seven years after the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi. The show will feature new characters to the Star Wars universe, many of them created via CGI and motion-capture technology similar to what the filmmaker used in his live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book for Disney.

The live-action Star Wars series is one of several projects set within that sci-fi universe currently in various stages of development or production by Disney. The studio is also in the midst of shifting many of its existing projects toward its streaming platform at one point or another, with big-screen releases moving to the platform after their theatrical runs, and various shows expected to move to the platform or debut there in the future.

Favreau’s series is one of the first projects planned for the streaming platform to reach this point in the development process, and will likely be one of the flagship projects on Disney’s streaming service early on. The series was first announced in November 2017.

There is no official release date set for the live-action Star Wars series at this point.