 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Jon Hamm steps into a classic role in Confess, Fletch

Blair Marnell
By

Stop trying to make Fletch happen! Someone had to say it. Although truthfully, Miramax and Paramount may be their own greatest enemies on Confess, Fletch because they’re only starting to promote it a few weeks before its release. That’s not a recipe for success. Regardless, Jon Hamm is giving it his best as he steps into the role of Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher, a character previously portrayed by Chevy Chase in two Fletch movies from the 1080s. However, Hamm really believes in this character, as he’s not only starring in Confess, Fletch, but he’s also producing it as well.

CONFESS, FLETCH | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

The story is based on the second book in Gregory Mcdonald’s series pf novels, which is also called Confess, Fletch. And as the name implies, ol’ Fletch is in a world of trouble. As an investigative reporter, Fletch isn’t exactly beloved by the local police. So when Fletch emerges as the prime suspect in a murder case that revolves around valuable stolen art, the cops aren’t reluctant to put Fletch behind bars … if they can.

For Fletch, there’s really only one option. He has to find the real killer before he takes the fall for their crimes. But who can Fletch trust when even his girlfriend has a strong motive to frame him and make off with a fortune in stolen art?

Jon Hamm in Confess, Fletch.

Hamm’s former Mad Men co-star John Slattery is also featured in the film as Frank, with Marcia Gay Harden as The Countess, Kyle MacLachlan as Horan, Roy Wood Jr. as Detective Monroe, Lorenza Izzo as Angela, Ayden Mayeri as Griz, John Behlmann as Owen, and Annie Mumolo as Eve.

Greg Mottola directed Confess, Fletch from a screenplay he co-wrote with Zev Borow. It will get a theatrical and digital release on September 16. Confess, Fletch will then premiere on Showtime on October 28, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

5 best prison movies if you liked Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth smirks in front of a mi crophone in a scene from Spiderhead.

Sylvester Stallone is “new in town” in first look at Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer starts a new mystery

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.

Dark Winds EPs on George R.R. Martin and representation

Joe Leaphorn holding a gun and flashlight in a scene from Dark Winds.

The best animated movies on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Puss In Boots.

The best sitcoms on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Four characters from Party Down wearing server uniforms, standing around a bar at a fancy venue.

The best sci-fi movies on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt sitting in a diner together in Looper.

The best classic movies on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Kathleen Turner in Peggy Sue Got Married.

The best fantasy movies on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Natalie Portman in Your Highness.

The best Christmas movies on Netflix (August 2022)

Vanessa Hudgens plays two roles in the Princess Switch.

The best comedies on Hulu right now (August 2022)

The cast of The Hitchhiker's Guide To the Galaxy

The best Pixar movies on Disney+ (August 2022)

Sully the monster, from Monsters. Inc.

‘Framed’ today, August 22: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

A man looks on his phone.