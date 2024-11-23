 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Apple TV+ renewed Jon Hamm’s ‘Your Friends and Neigbors’ for a second season before the first season aired

By
Jon Hamm in Your Friends and Neighbors.
Apple TV+

Jon Hamm is no stranger to successful TV shows, and it seems like he might have another one on his hands. Deadline is reporting that Hamm’s new show Your Friends and Neighbors, which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in April, has already been renewed for a second season by the streamer.

The series will debut the first two episodes of its first season on April 11 and will air the rest of its nine episodes weekly through May 30.

Recommended Videos

As the show’s official logline explains: “After being fired in disgrace, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.”

Related

Being rich will cost you. Jon Hamm stars as Andrew Cooper, a former hedgefund manager who goes to extreme lengths to maintain his lifestyle in #YourFriendsAndNeighbors — Coming to Apple TV+ on April 11.

Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero,… pic.twitter.com/ru6qqDf4Xb

&mdash; Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 22, 2024

In addition to Hamm, the show stars Hoon Lee, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan. The show was created by Jonathan Tropper, who will also serve as one of the show’s directors.

“I’ve had this show in my head for years, and making it has been a dream come true,” said Tropper. “It’s been an absolute thrill partnering with Hamm, along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, to bring it to life. The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

It seems Apple has a lot of faith in the series. Giving the show a second season months before the first premieres suggests that there’s more story to tell, and Apple is interested in being the one to tell it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Like Apple TV+’s hit WWII drama Masters of the Air? Then watch these 3 great shows right now
Rami Malek and Joseph Mazzello point guns and cover in The Pacific.

The end of January marks the premiere of one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, Masters of the Air. The Apple TV+ war series follows the 100th Bomb Group, a group of courageous pilots in the Air Force who came to be known as the "Bloody Hundredth" during World War II. The series features an ensemble cast of rising stars, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan.

If it connects with critics and fans, Masters of the Air could become one of the next great television shows. If you're looking for more war shows, the three series listed below should be next on your must-watch lists. Two shows are companion pieces to Masters of the Air, while the third is based on a famous satirical novel from the 1960s.
Band of Brothers (2001)

Read more
3 Apple TV+ shows you should watch before September ends
Taron Egerton walks through a prison yard in a scene from Black Bird.

Apple TV+ is quickly becoming one of the better streaming services on the market. While Apple TV+ does not have an expansive library like Netflix or Disney+, its hit rate is very high as the service churns out more hits than flops. Ted Lasso is an Emmy darling, CODA won the Oscar for Best Picture, and Killers of the Flower Moon is destined to be a huge success.

With the strikes halting Hollywood productions, now is the perfect time to catch up on some of Apple TV+'s best TV shows. Below, we selected three shows to watch next, including a sci-fi drama from Ben Stiller, a thriller in the sky with Idris Elba, and a haunting crime series starring Taron Egerton.
Severance (2022)

Read more
David S. Goyer and the Foundation cast on season 2 of the Apple TV+ sci-fi show
Lee Pace stares into the distance while another man looks at him in Foundation.

David S. Goyer told his writers before starting work on season 2 of Foundation that "the training wheels are off." Foundation, the sci-fi drama co-created by Goyer and Josh Friedman that's based on Isaac Asimov's book series, returns to Apple TV+ for its second season on July 14. With so much exposition and worldbuilding in season 1, Goyer, the showrunner on Foundation, and his team were happy to "dive right in and start the story" to begin season 2.

It has been two years since the season 1 finale, but more than a century has passed in the series' timeline. The impending Second Crisis is on the horizon, with the galaxy's fate in the hands of "crucial individuals" that transcend time and space. Foundation stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

Read more