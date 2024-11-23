Apple TV+ renewed Jon Hamm’s ‘Your Friends and Neigbors’ for a second season before the first season aired

Jon Hamm is no stranger to successful TV shows, and it seems like he might have another one on his hands. Deadline is reporting that Hamm’s new show Your Friends and Neighbors, which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in April, has already been renewed for a second season by the streamer.

The series will debut the first two episodes of its first season on April 11 and will air the rest of its nine episodes weekly through May 30.

As the show’s official logline explains: “After being fired in disgrace, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.”

Being rich will cost you. Jon Hamm stars as Andrew Cooper, a former hedgefund manager who goes to extreme lengths to maintain his lifestyle in #YourFriendsAndNeighbors — Coming to Apple TV+ on April 11. Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero,… pic.twitter.com/ru6qqDf4Xb — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 22, 2024

In addition to Hamm, the show stars Hoon Lee, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan. The show was created by Jonathan Tropper, who will also serve as one of the show’s directors.

“I’ve had this show in my head for years, and making it has been a dream come true,” said Tropper. “It’s been an absolute thrill partnering with Hamm, along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, to bring it to life. The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

It seems Apple has a lot of faith in the series. Giving the show a second season months before the first premieres suggests that there’s more story to tell, and Apple is interested in being the one to tell it.