Leave it to Jordan Peele to tackle the horrors of football in Him

By
HIM | Official Teaser Trailer

Football runs America. The sport’s overwhelming popularity drives conversation, television ratings, and exorbitant revenue. However, football has a dark side that many would rather avoid. Horror maestro Jordan Peele uses football as the subject of a new nightmare, Him.

Produced by Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Him asks the following question: What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time? After dazzling audiences at CinemaCon, Universal has publicly released the first teaser trailer for Him.

Tyriq Withers stars as Cameron Cade, an emerging quarterback who lives, sleeps, and breathes football. On the eve of the scouting combine, Cam suffers a life-altering brain injury at the hands of a deranged fan. The head trauma threatens Cam’s football career and has the potential to send him spiraling into chaos. Cam desperately needs help to save his career.

Enter Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time championship quarterback and cultural megastar. Isaiah invites Cam to join him at his secluded compound, which the young star accepts. The spine-chilling teaser shows Cam losing his mind while with Isaiah as he gets swallowed up in the cultlike madness. After an intense demand for sacrifice, Isaiah calmly says, “Then show me,” before the teaser closes with a bloody Cam posing on a football field.

Two men flex their muscles while standing next to each other.
Universal Pictures

Julia Fox stars as Elsie White, Isaiah’s celebrity influencer wife who stays at the compound. Him also features Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Maurice Greene, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack.

Justin Tipping directs Him from a screenplay he co-wrote with Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Peele produces alongside Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson.

When does Peele plan on stepping behind the camera for his first feature film since 2022’s Nope? Look for it in about 18 months, as Universal dated Peele’s next movie for October 23, 2026.

Him arrives in theaters this football season on September 19.

