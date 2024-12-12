 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Fantastic Four star is the top choice to play George Harrison in The Beatles movies

By
joseph quinn george harrison sam mendes beatles movies the
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Sam Mendes is on the verge of forming his version of The Beatles.

Per Deadline, Joseph Quinn is the top choice to play George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies. Quinn has reportedly been spotted carrying a guitar case while filming Fantastic Four. Quinn is no stranger to the guitar, having memorably played Metallica’s Master of Puppets in Stranger Things season 4.

Recommended Videos

Since breaking out on Stranger Things, Quinn has parlayed that into several high-profile roles. In 2024, Quinn played Eric in A Quiet Place: Day One and Emperor Geta in Gladiator II. Next summer, Quinn will star as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Besides Quinn, who is expected to play the other members of The Beatles? Harris Dickinson is rumored to play John Lennon. On the red carpet for the Babygirl premiere, Dickinson neither confirmed nor denied the Lennon speculation, though he admitted it would be “amazing” to play the Beatles singer.

Eddie Munson's Upside Down Guitar GOD Scene - Master of Puppets | Stranger Things | Netflix

Eyeing the role of Paul McCartney is Quinn’s Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal. The Irish actor has remained mum on the casting rumors. However, Gladiator II’s Ridley Scott spilled the beans about Mescal’s involvement in a recent conversation with Christopher Nolan at the Directors Guild of America. During the discussion, Nolan asked if Mescal was the star of Scott’s next film, The Dog Stars.

Related

“Maybe,” said Scott (via The Hollywood Reporter) before quickly changing his answer. “Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.”

Finally, Barry Keoghan is in line to play drummer Ringo Starr. Ironically, Starr broke the news in a recent interview, saying that Keoghan was currently taking drum lessons to play him in the movies.

Mendes plans to direct four movies about the Beatles for Sony Pictures Entertainment. Each movie will focus on one member’s point of view in the band. The ambitious project is projected to begin filming in the summer of 2025. All four movies are expected to be released in 2027.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Henry Cavill shares exciting update about Warhammer 40,000 TV show at Amazon
The player’s character, Demetrian Titus, holds a banner while shooting enemies with a pistol in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Henry Cavill is one step closer to making his long-awaited live-action adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. A TV show is now officially in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The announcement comes two years after the studio announced that Cavill would star in and executive produce an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon Prime Video.

On Thursday, Warhammer producer Games Workshop released a press release stating that the company reached an agreement with Amazon for rights to adapt the Warhammer 40,000 universe into movies and TV shows. Production of films and television series "may take a number of years."

Read more
Don’t let these 3 December 2024 hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar
Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke as Tom and Katarina looking up in the film Last Christmas.

The holiday season is here, and most people will be full of Christmas cheer. There isn't a shortage of great Christmas content, from movies to TV shows, music, and even podcasts. However, those who aren't afraid to step outside their comfort zone and try new movies will surely find the time to discover new and unseen gems hidden deep within their streaming services.

Underappreciated movies come in all shapes and sizes, from Christmas movies that might've flown under the radar at the time of their release to sentimental dramas perfect for a good cry. So, take this holiday season as an excuse to watch these great and sadly underrated movies, which will make any holiday season much more enjoyable.

Read more
This great sci-fi comic book should be Netflix’s next hit binge-worthy show. Here’s why
nice house by the lake next great netflix show on 8

Netflix gets a bad rap these days, and some of it is justified. The Reed Hastings-led company helped usher in the Steaming Age that, for better and worse, has totally transformed the entertainment industry. Old metrics of success, like making money at the box office, don't necessarily apply anymore. Now, it's also all about grabbing as many eyeballs as possible and letting an algorithm dictate almost every creative decision.

The criticism about Netflix is justified, but the streamer has also done good things. (I swear!) It's given home to odd, idiosyncratic works like The Power of the Dog, Martin Scorsese's epic drama The Irishman, and Sam Esmail's apocalyptic end-of-the-world (or is it?) film Leave the World Behind. It has particularly excelled at making and distributing exceptional genre shows like the great League of Legends cyberpunk show Arcane, the superb German time-travel series Dark, and any one of Mike Flanagan's deeply emotional, and intensely scary, horror programs.

Read more