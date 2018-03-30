‘Jurassic World’ director Colin Trevorrow will return to helm ‘Jurassic World 3’

Share

The Jurassic Park franchise is bringing back Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow to helm the next installment of the dinosaur-fueled cinematic saga. The still-untitled Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to hit theaters June 11, 2021.

Little is known about Jurassic World 3 at this point, but franchise producer Steven Spielberg confirmed that Trevorrow will return as writer and director on the film after serving the same roles on 2015 franchise reboot Jurassic World. That film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time both domestically and worldwide and currently ranks in fourth place on both box-office charts.

“Colin Trevorrow is going write and direct the third Jurassic World story,” Spielberg told Entertainment Weekly. Spielberg will also serve as an executive producer on the film.

Along with co-writing Jurassic World with his frequent collaborator Derek Connolly, Trevorrow and Connolly also co-wrote this year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to Jurassic World. That film, which hits theaters June 22, was directed by J.A. Bayona. The pair is expected to collaborate with Pacific Rim Uprising writer Emily Carmichael on the third film’s script.

Although it would seem like an easy decision to bring Trevorrow back for the third Jurassic World movie, the filmmaker’s stock has dropped a bit since that film’s record-breaking run in theaters. Trevorrow was dropped from the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX in a highly publicized split from franchise studio Lucasfilm, and eventually replaced by J.J. Abrams. His 2017 film The Book of Henry, which was his next major project after Jurassic World, failed to impress critics or audiences and finished its short run with just $4.5 million in U.S. theaters.

Although nothing is official at this point — and Fallen Kingdom has yet to hit theaters — it’s likely that franchise reboot stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will stick around for a third film. Fallen Kingdom finds the pair returning to Isla Nublar to evacuate the remaining dinosaurs four years after the events of the 2015 film. Trouble and lots of running ensue, judging by the previews of the film released so far. Fallen Kingdom will be the fifth official installment of the franchise, which kicked off with 1993’s Jurassic Park.