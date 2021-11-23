The Jurassic World films, and their Jurassic Park predecessors, gave movie fans a look at the mayhem that occurs when dinosaurs are brought back to life in the present. However, in the five-minute “prologue” trailer released today for Jurassic World: Dominion (aka Jurassic World 3), we get a different point of view entirely. For the first time in the franchise, viewers get a glimpse of the dinosaurs in their native environment, 65 million years ago. While not part of the upcoming film, the opening sequence of the prologue plays like a nature film, as the dinosaurs are simply animals existing in harmony with each other. Well, kind of.

Fans who saw F9: The Fast Saga in IMAX have already witnessed the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue. However, the footage has now finally been released online by Universal Pictures. Even on a normal-sized screen, it’s delightful to see so many different dinosaurs at once. But the biggest thrill is watching the battle between the T. Rex and the giganotosaurus. In the clash between apex predators, only one can survive.

There’s also a nod to the mosquito that started everything. In an IGN interview video with director Colin Trevorrow, he narrates a moment in the prologue when a single mosquito feeds on the blood of, presumably, the fallen T. rex that the DNA of the beast we would come to know and fear in the original Jurassic Park was cloned from. That mosquito, preserved in amber, has a lot to answer for. Humanity may come to regret that decision. In the aftermath of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs walk the Earth again … literally.

The prologue then fast-forwards 65 million years to the present-day sequence in which a helicopter pursues a renegade T. rex through a drive-in theater. And it appears that the general public haven’t fully prepared themselves for their new reality. In short: Humanity is no longer on top of the food chain.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will also be back for their third appearances as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, along with Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, and Justice Smith as Franklin Webb. Returning from the original Jurassic Park movies are the core trio: Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). While Goldblum had a small cameo in Fallen Kingdom, Ian and his colleagues will reportedly have a bigger role in this sequel.

Daniella Pineda also stars in the film as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, alongside BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Elva Trill as Charlotte Lockwood, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson.

Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World: Dominion, and it will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

