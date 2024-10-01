 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Did Clint Eastwood’s new, and possibly final, movie just enter the 2024 Oscar race?

By
Nicholas Hoult sits down and looks worried.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Clint Eastwood, welcome to the Oscar race. The 94-year-old filmmaker returns next month with the new courtroom drama Juror #2, which received its first trailer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Nicholas Hoult stars as Justin Kemp, a family man summoned for jury duty on a high-profile murder trial. One year prior, Kemp potentially ran over a deer while driving during a rainstorm late at night. Why is that relevant? Kemp is serving as a juror on a trial that may have a connection to his accident.

Recommended Videos

The deer he believed to have hit may have been the dead woman at the center of the trial. Per Warner Bros., “Kemp finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer.”

Related

“Maybe I didn’t hit a deer,” Kemp cautiously tells his lawyer.

From legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood, comes Juror #2. Only in Theaters November 1. Get tickets now. #Juror2Movie https://t.co/t5q427Fd9a pic.twitter.com/lD2rNJoRqS

&mdash; Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) October 1, 2024

Besides Hoult, Juror #2’s ensemble includes Toni Collette, J. K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Gabriel Basso, Leslie Bibb, Amy Aquino, Adrienne C. Moore, and Kiefer Sutherland. Eastwood’s daughter, Francesca Eastwood, will also appear.

Eastwood directs Juror #2 from a script by Jonathan Abrams. This marks Eastwood’s first directed feature since 2021’s Cry MachoJuror #2 is rumored to be Eastwood’s final film as an actor and director. In an April 2023 report in The Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood wanted to find one final project before he “rode off into the sunset with his head held high.” Eastwood found Abrams’ script, brought it to Warner Bros., and began production in June 2023.

Could Juror #2 sneak into the Best Picture conversation for the 2025 Oscars? If the film is well-received, the fact that it’s Eastwood’s swan song could sway voters into nominating the four-time Oscar winner one last time. The 2025 Oscars are also considered extremely wide-open, unlike last season, where Oppenheimer dominated from start to finish.

Juror #2 will premiere at the AFI Fest on October 27, 2024. It will then be released in select theaters on November 1, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Is this critically acclaimed movie 2024’s most entertaining psychological thriller?
Ralph Fiennes dressed as a pope looks to his left.

"We're about to choose the most famous man in the world," Ralph Fiennes' Cardinal Thomas Lawrence dramatically states in the new trailer for Conclave, Edward Berger's psychological thriller from Focus Features.

After the pope's surprising death, Lawrence is tasked with organizing the conclave — the assembly of cardinals tasked with electing a new pope. The cardinals convene at the Vatican to determine the next leader of the Catholic Church. However, Lawrence discovers a shocking secret about the former pope that affects several potential successors. "These secrets could shake the foundations of the Church," teases the official synopsis.

Read more
Is this the movie to beat at next year’s Oscars? Watch the trailer and decide for yourself
A woman sits on a man at a poker table in Anora.

If you don't know the name Sean Baker, get to know it now because his latest film, Anora, will be a major factor at the 2025 Oscars.

Neon released the latest trailer for Anora, a chaotic love story about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Mikey Madison plays Ani, an exotic dancer hired to entertain the Russian oligarch's son, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn). Ani and Vanya begin a passionate affair that leads to a quick marriage. When Vanya's wealthy parents get wind of the relationship, they do everything they can to annul the marriage.

Read more
The Barbarian team just dropped the creepiest teaser for their sci-fi horror Companion
A woman cries as she stares ahead.

If Barbarian is creepy, Companion feels 10 times more menacing.

On Wednesday, New Line Cinema released the teaser trailer for Companion, an upcoming sci-fi horror film from the creators of Barbarian. Companion stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend.

Read more