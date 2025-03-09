 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Justin Lin will direct Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR for Netflix

By
Berzerker, a character who looks suspiciously like Keanu Reeves, survives grievous wounds in battle.
Boom! Studios

Keanu Reeves‘ comic book series BRZRKR is one step closer to getting a live-action adaptation. Netflix has lined up director Justin Lin to tackle the film, which will be written by The Batman Part 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is still set to star in the movie and produce the film alongside Boom! Studios, Company Films, and Lin’s Perfect Storm production house. Since 2006, Lin has been closely associated with the Fast and Furious movies by directing five of the 10 films to date. Lin was even slated to direct a sixth film, Fast X, before he departed from the project over creative differences with series star Vin Diesel. Lin has also directed Star Trek Beyond and the upcoming indie film, Last Days, which was partially financed by Reeves.

Recommended Videos

Reeves created the BRZRKR comic and co-wrote the series, which was further refined by comic book scribe Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney. The main character of the comic — whose likeness was drawn to resemble Reeves — is an immortal warrior known as B who has lived 80,000 years. B is half-human and half-god, and cursed with a drive for violence beyond any mortal man’s comprehension. In the present, B works for the U.S. government to tackle the most dangerous situations while searching for answers about his origin and for a way to end his eternal suffering.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The BRZRKR comic was one of the best-selling titles in years, with over 600,000 copies printed for the first issue alone on the strength of the series’ connection to Reeves. Through subsequent comics and reprints, Boom! Studios has reportedly sold over 3.5 million copies of the story worldwide.

Tomlin is also writing a BRZRKR anime series, which is still in production. It’s unclear if the BRZRKR film and the anime will tie into each other or if they will be separate adaptations of the same story.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
Two women stand in a gym.

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. It's a good thing there's a list to help narrow your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows. Every week, Netflix releases its list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period.

The same two shows are at the top of Netflix's top 10. American Murder: Gabby Petito and Zero Day are at No. 1 and 2, respectively. Kate Hudson's new comedy, Running Point, debuts at No. 3. Below, we have listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from February 24 to March 2, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by March 1
Chris Hemsworth holds a spear at sea.

If you like fractions, one-sixth of the year is nearly complete. Netflix is already advertising the list of movies departing at the end of the month. One of the biggest titles leaving the service is Inception, Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning heist thriller. The Other Guys, Oblivion, Love Again, Scooby-Doo, and Legends of the Fall are all leaving by March 1.

The show must go on at the streamer. However, there is still time to watch these departing movies. Make some time to watch one of the three movies below: a mid-budget action pic with a late Marvel star, an epic at sea, and a sweet coming-of-age comedy.

Read more
Keanu Reeves says Constantine 2 is finally ready to go forward
Keanu Reeves in Constantine.

Twenty years ago this month, Keanu Reeves headlined Constantine, a theatrical adaptation of DC's Hellblazer comic about an occult investigator named John Constantine. Despite previous reports that a sequel was in the works, Constantine 2 has failed to escape Hollywood's development Hell. But according to Reeves, the sequel may finally be ready to go forward.

"We've been trying to make this film for over a decade,' Reeves told Inverse. "We just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, 'OK.' So, we're going to try and write a script."

Read more