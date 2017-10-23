13 years after ‘Nipplegate,’ Justin Timberlake to play Super Bowl halftime show

Why it matters to you Set your DVRs to capture what will undoubtedly be a great Super Bowl 52 half-time performance by Justin Timberlake.

You better start brushing up on your best jokes about bringing sexy back, now that Justin Timberlake has officially been confirmed as the halftime show headliner for Super Bowl LII.

Timberlake was joined by his pal Jimmy Fallon to make the news official during the Sunday Night Football broadcast on October 22. In the hilarious Abbott and Costello “Who’s On First”-style skit, Timberlake and Fallon joke about asking each other if they have the time, which morphs into Timberlake revealing that he’s “doing the halftime.” He followed that up with written confirmation on Twitter.

The singer, dancer, actor, and former boy band member has been part of the Super Bowl halftime show before, but this marks the first time he will be the headlining performer.

His first appearance was in 2001 with his then-band members in NSYNC, which was one of several acts. His last appearance was in 2004, when he joined Janet Jackson onstage to perform his hit Rock Your Body. The appearance became controversially known as “Nipplegate,” after Timberlake pulled off part of Jackson’s costume, revealing her breast, an incident that was later dubbed a “wardrobe malfunction.” Though such incidents were later addressed with a five-second delay, it was too late for those who had already seen more than they bargained for, as well as those who had the incident saved on their DVRs.

While Timberlake hasn’t released any new music since last summer’s smash-hit Can’t Stop the Feeling, which appeared in the animated movie Trolls, he is currently working on his fifth studio album. The multi-talented singer has a massive roster of hits from which to draw, including SexyBack, My Love, and What Goes Around… Comes Around from his 2006 album FutureSex/LoveSounds and Suit & Tie and Mirrors from 2013’s The 20/20 Experience.

Known to be a tremendous performer, Timberlake’s various collaborations with everyone from Rihanna to Pharrell Williams and Madonna leaves the door wide open for surprise guests. And his widespread appeal and cross-genre music is sure to bring in plenty of viewers, or rather keep viewers glued to their screens during the big game. Might his old bandmates join him on stage, too?

Super Bowl LII will take place on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Timberlake will be following Lady Gaga, who performed during halftime at Super Bowl LI and sang the national anthem for Super Bowl 50. Timberlake was seen during the broadcast this year, appearing in a comedic commercial for Bai Brand beverages alongside Christopher Walken.