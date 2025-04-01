 Skip to main content
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio train a new prodigy in Karate Kid: Legends trailer

By
KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer (HD)

Jackie Chan and Daniel LaRusso are joining forces to train a new prodigy in the Karate Kid: Legends trailer.

Ben Wang stars as Li Fong, a kung fu genius forced to leave Beijing with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) and move to New York City. Life in the Big Apple isn’t that pleasant for the new kid. Despite being well-versed in martial arts, Li does not intend to use his fighting skills.

Unfortunately, Li must defend himself in a fight against the school’s bully, who happens to be a karate expert. To protect a friend, Li enters a citywide karate competition and receives help from his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan), to prepare for the contest. Being that it’s a karate tournament, Mr. Han recruits a man who knows a thing or two about this fighting style: Daniel LaRusso (Macchio). United, Mr. Han and Daniel-son implement their kung fu and karate insight into Li’s training to create a “Karate Kid.”

“Remember what you’re fighting for,” Daniel tells Li. “When you understand that,” Mr. Han explains, “you will be ready.”

Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson and Sadie Stanley.

Jonathan Entwistle directs Karate Kid: Legends from a screenplay by Rob Lieber. Karen Rosenfelt will produce, while Macchio and Hinkey will executive produce.

Chan first appeared as Mr. Han in 2010’s The Karate Kid starring Jaden Smith in the lead role.

Macchio’s career is synonymous with The Karate Kid franchise, having originated the role of Daniel in The Karate Kid. Released in 1984, Macchio played the titular character, who trains under the wisdom of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Macchio went on to star in two sequels, The Karate Kid Part II and The Karate Kid Part III.

29 years later, Macchio reprised his role alongside William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence in the hit series, Cobra Kai, which recently wrapped up its six-season run on Netflix in February. Karate Kids: Legends takes place three years after the events of Cobra Kai.

Karate Kid: Legends opens in theaters on May 30, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
