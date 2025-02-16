Kate Winslet is set to make her directorial debut for Netflix

Oscar-winner Kate Winslet has already proven that she’s a generational talent in front of the camera, and now, she’s going to step behind it as well. According to reporting in Deadline, Winslet is set to direct Goodbye June for Netflix. Winslet is also set to star in the project alongside Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, Johnny Flynn, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren.

According to the movie’s official logline, “Goodbye June is a present-day, fictional drama, set in England. A touching, yet humorous story which sees a fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances.”

Recommended Videos

Netflix says that the movie is slated to go into production “soon,” but we don’t know when it might hit the streamer just yet. We also don’t know whether Netflix will do any sort of theatrical release either simultaneous to its run on Netflix or beforehand.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Winslet is best known for starring in everything from Titanic to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and she most recently starred in Lee, which told the story of a fashion model turned photographer in World War II.

Over the course of her venerable career, Winslet has been able to learn under some of the best directors of the modern age, including James Cameron (more than once), Ang Lee, Sam Mendes, and Jane Campion.

Starring in and simultaneously directing a movie is quite a challenge, but it’s one that many male stars before her have attempted. While it’s less common among women (mostly because women are so rarely given the opportunity to direct), Winslet’s level of experience and talent should make Goodbye June a movie worth looking out for.