Ke Huy Quan shares a touching memory with Harrison Ford from Indiana Jones

Decades before he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ke Huy Quan was just a 12-year-old actor who was making his film debut in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. And when Quan became scared on set while filming the movie’s famous mine cart scene, Harrison Ford stepped up to comfort his young co-star.

Quan recently shared that memory while speaking with EW about his top action roles. As related by Quan, he began to cry after he was frightened during the production of that action sequence. To put Quan at ease, Ford knelt in front of him and reassured the young actor that he was safe.

Recommended Videos

“He said, and I’ll never forget this, ‘Ke, I want you to remember, I will never hurt you,'” said Quan. “When he said that, oh my gosh, it just made me love him so much more. Here is Indiana Jones telling me that he’s gonna take care of me.”

Ke Huy Quan Breaks Down His Top 7 Action Scenes, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'X-Men'

Quan and Ford fell out of touch in the decades after the The Temple of Doom was released. But during a chance encounter at the 2022 D23 Expo, Quan and Ford reunited and subsequently shared their first photo together in years.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ke Huy Quan (@kehuyquan)

The following year at the Oscars, it was Ford who handed Quan his Academy Award, which solidified his comeback in the industry. Quan went on to have a co-starring role in Loki season 2. He is also currently starring in a new action comedy, Love Hurts, which is now playing in theaters.