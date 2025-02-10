 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ke Huy Quan shares a touching memory with Harrison Ford from Indiana Jones

By
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Paramount Pictures

Decades before he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ke Huy Quan was just a 12-year-old actor who was making his film debut in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. And when Quan became scared on set while filming the movie’s famous mine cart scene, Harrison Ford stepped up to comfort his young co-star.

Quan recently shared that memory while speaking with EW about his top action roles. As related by Quan, he began to cry after he was frightened during the production of that action sequence. To put Quan at ease, Ford knelt in front of him and reassured the young actor that he was safe.

Recommended Videos

“He said, and I’ll never forget this, ‘Ke, I want you to remember, I will never hurt you,'” said Quan. “When he said that, oh my gosh, it just made me love him so much more. Here is Indiana Jones telling me that he’s gonna take care of me.”

Ke Huy Quan Breaks Down His Top 7 Action Scenes, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'X-Men'

Quan and Ford fell out of touch in the decades after the The Temple of Doom was released. But during a chance encounter at the 2022 D23 Expo, Quan and Ford reunited and subsequently shared their first photo together in years.

Please enable Javascript to view this content
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ke Huy Quan (@kehuyquan)

The following year at the Oscars, it was Ford who handed Quan his Academy Award, which solidified his comeback in the industry. Quan went on to have a co-starring role in Loki season 2. He is also currently starring in a new action comedy, Love Hurts, which is now playing in theaters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s ending, explained
Harrison Ford sits in an airplane in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has never felt more like a man out of time than he does in his latest (and likely final) big-screen adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. When the new film begins, Indy finds himself celebrating his retirement on the exact same day that the rest of New York City is holding a parade for the Apollo 11 astronauts. Indy’s disinterest in the historical achievements happening around him (in one memorable moment, he compares going to the moon to going to a desolate desert town like Reno) only makes his own sense of historical displacement all the more palpable. Everyone else may be looking forward, but he’s still stuck looking back.

Read more
Han Solo vs. Indiana Jones: Which one is Harrison Ford’s greatest role?
Han Solo and Indiana Jones side by side.

Few actors have given more to popular culture than Harrison Ford. Over the course of his decades in Hollywood, Ford has starred in everything from high-minded prestige movies to some of the most well-known blockbusters in the history of movies. In that career, Harrison has given us two different all-time great blockbuster characters.

First, he was Han Solo in the Star Wars films, and then, a few years later, he introduced us to Indiana Jones. Both franchises have had long legacies that extended all the way into the present, but the question of which character is Ford's greatest role is still hotly debated. Thankfully, we've come up with a foolproof way to arrive at an answer.
Which character is more central to the franchise?

Read more
The best Indiana Jones villains, ranked
Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Often flying by the seat of his pants, the famed adventurer Indiana Jones is a hallmark of action cinema. Harrison Ford imbued the character with a penchant for curiosity and danger. Ever since the character's debut film in 1981, Raiders of the Lost Ark, the archaeology professor has lived in the hearts of countless fans.

However, Indy wouldn't be the man he is without the obstacles that get in his way during his most harrowing adventures. Villainous conspirators attempt to thwart the rogue adventurer at every turn often in hopes of claiming the treasure for themselves. These villains are as maniacal and colorful as a retro comic book, and the films wouldn't be what they are without them. In honor of Indy's latest adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, let's take a look back at the best villains in the Indiana Jones franchise.
7. Irina Spalko

Read more