 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ken Jeong shares his emotional response to the Community movie script

By
Ken Jeong in Community.
NBC

Just over two years ago, Peacock officially ordered a Community movie based upon the fan-favorite sitcom that ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Since then, there’s been frustratingly little movement on the project. However, former cast member Ken Jeong — who played Ben Chang for the show’s entire run — has seen the script for the film, and he loved it.

“It made me emotional and just brought me right back, and that’s all I’m legally allowed to say,” said Jeong during an interview with TV Insider. “There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when [it will happen]. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and real emotional … I think being on set experiencing that again [will be] so gratifying. Words can’t even express.”

Recommended Videos

Rick and Morty‘s Dan Harmon created Community as a comedy centered on Joel McHale’s Jeff Winger, a disbarred lawyer who attended Greendale Community College alongside his study group classmates as played by Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase. Jim Rash played Dean Craig Pelton, while Jeong’s Chang was a teacher-turned-frenemy for the study group. Of the original cast, only Chase is expected to be skipping the film after he left the series at the conclusion of season 4. Chase’s character, Pierce Hawthorne, was also used to explain the subsequent departure of Glover’s Troy Barnes as he accepted a provision in Pierce’s will to sail around the world. Glover didn’t return to the show after that, but he has signed on for the movie.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Glover, who is also an accomplished rapper under the Childish Gambino stage name, recently canceled his world tour to recover from an unspecified surgery. At the time, Glover wrote, “My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” before adding that he needed “time out to heal.”

Related

Last summer, McHale took the blame for the Community movie’s delay, which he attributed to his busy schedule, including his commitment to Fox’s Animal Control. The Community movie will still likely fulfill the “six seasons and a movie” pledge if for no other reason than it was awarded a lucrative tax credit from the state of California in September. For now, it doesn’t have a premiere window scheduled by Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Up for grabs: Lifetime Plex Pass with a 20% discount
The Plex app running on a TV.

If you're starting to struggle with all the subscription fees from streaming deals, you may want to check out Plex. After building a Plex Media Server, sign up for a Lifetime Plex Pass to unlock loads of extra features -- and you're going to want to do that right now, as membership is currently 20% off. You'll only have to make a one-time payment of $96, for savings of $24 on the usual price of $120, as part of the Plex Inside Season Sale. Just use the promo code RELAX24 on the link below to access the offer -- hurry though, as it ends on December 31.

Why you should sign up for a Lifetime Plex Pass
Before you sign up for a Lifetime Plex Pass, you need to know that Plex is all about. It's an all-in-one entertainment solution that hosts and streams your media content, which begins with setting up a Plex Media Server. Once that's up and running, you'll be able to blend your personal media collection with popular streaming services for a unified platform to watch movies, TV shows, podcasts, and more. Plex also has its own ad-supported, free streaming video service named Plex Free Movies and TV.

Read more
Welp! Warner Bros. delays The Batman Part II yet again
Catwoman looks at Batman in The Batman.

Warner Bros. has altered its future movie release schedule, and the biggest change involves the next installment in Matt Reeves' Batman universe. The Batman Part II is moving from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027.

Reeves recently shared that he was finalizing The Batman Part II script with plans to film it in 2025. The Batman filmmaker admitted the writing process for the sequel has been "slow" but "wonderful" at the same time. Robert Pattinson will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne for The Batman Part II.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (Dec. 27-29)
Danny Ocean stands with his crew in Ocean's Eleven.

The Christmas weekend is one of the most popular times to head to the theaters. This year, the new lineup of films is stacked. A Complete Unknown, Babygirl, Nosferatu, and The Fire Inside should all do decent business over the five-day weekend. Plus, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are perfect for the entire family.

If you've already been to the theater or plan to stay home, streaming is your next best bet for movies. However, there are thousands of free movies to stream on FAST services. With the cost of streaming services getting out of control, take advantage of services that offer movies for free. This weekend, try streaming one of these three movies, including a 2010s thriller, a terrific heist adventure, and an epic war film.

Read more