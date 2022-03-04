  1. Movies & TV

Kraven the Hunter adds Alessandro Nivola as the main villain

By

Following Morbius, Sony’s next Spider-Man-adjacent film will follow perennial bad guy Kraven the Hunter.  Presumably the film will present Kraven as a more heroic figure. But who will be Kraven’s main villain? Deadline has provided at least a partial answer. While the character’s identity remains a secret, we do know he will be portrayed by Alessandro Nivola.

Nivola made his big-screen debut as Pollux Troy in Face/Off. Over the next 25 years, he appeared in numerous films including Inventing the Abbotts, Mansfield Park, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Jurassic Park III, Laurel Canyon, American Hustle, and The Art of Self-Defense. More recently, Nivola headlined The Sopranos‘ prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

Alessandro Nivola in The Many Saints of Newark.

Nivola quickly confirmed the news with a post on his Twitter account. He also noted that it is a reunion with director J.C. Chandor, who previously collaborated with Nivola on A Most Violent Year.

This may be the last thing the world needs to be alerted to at the moment but it ain’t fake news. A second date for me and JC Chandor. #KravenTheHunter #Marvel @SonyPictures #JCChandor #AMostViolentYear https://t.co/g7JGukbtGN

&mdash; Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) March 4, 2022

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in Kraven as the lead character, whose real name is Sergei Kravinoff. Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, and Fred Hechinger round out the currently revealed cast members. Crowe’s role remains undisclosed, but DeBose, who is nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Wide Story remake, is reportedly playing Kraven’s lover, Calypso. Hechinger is rumored to be playing Kraven’s half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, a man who is better known to Spider-Man fans as the villainous Chameleon.

As noted above, Chandor is directing the film from a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Kraven the Hunter will be released on January 13, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Dish and Sling TV also drop Russia Today channel

RT America no longer is available on Sling TV or Dish.

Apple employees to return to offices later than expected

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of March 4

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Best gaming PC deals for March 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

What’s the deal with the Astro Slide 5G hybrid phone?

Astro Slide 5G being held as a laptop/smartphone hybrid with a physical keyboard.

As Ukraine crumbles around them, IT workers code on

A Ukrainian IT worker sits on his laptop in a basement as Russian continues to attack Ukraine.

It’s put-up or shut-up time for TCL’s foldables

TCL Ultra Flex concept device.

This 43-inch QLED TV from Samsung dropped below $500 today

No home theater setup is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and the Samsung Q60A is a great one.

The most exciting 5G technology to come out of MWC 2022

People sitting in auditorium at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona with Connectivity Unleashed sign showing on stage.

Demon’s Souls, the godfather of Elden Ring, is on sale today

best ps5 exclusives demon s souls title

Mac Studio desktop, 7K studio monitor could be in the works

Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Nintendo Switch gets a rare price cut today

Nintendo Switch on sale for Black Friday

70,000 Nvidia employees reportedly affected by recent hack

Person typing on a computer keyboard.